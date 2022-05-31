A work of art

Late last month, Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed a northeast Indiana resident to the Indiana Arts Commission and reappointed another: Fort Wayne resident Rena Bradley, a community development director for Bridge of Grace, and David Haist, the former chief operating officer of Do it Best Corp.

Both Bradley and Haist will serve terms that end on June 30, 2025.

Bradley is a trained architect who has been with Bridge of Grace since August 2015. She is also a member of the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission. Bradley said the call from the governor's office was a pleasant surprise.

“Some of my colleagues from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission nominated me to the IAC a few years ago,” she said. “This year, I believe the IAC itself recommended me to the governor's office which, in turn, reached out to me to confirm my interest. I enthusiastically accepted.”

The region's visibility has grown throughout the Midwest and the nation due in part to our robust arts ecosystem – from our various cultural institutions to our celebrated murals and other public works.

As an institution, the Indiana Arts Commission was created by executive order in January 1964 during the administration of Gov. Matthew Welsh. State appropriations or available funds existed for program services or administrative activities. Limited funding was made available through a nonprofit foundation created and financed by Commission Chairman James R. Fleming.

In fiscal year 2022, the commission had $4.4 million in spendable funds with 392 grants awarded and 71 counties receiving direct funding. Rural Hoosiers account for 14% of the state's population, but a quarter of the commission's grants were directed to rural counties.

In return for the money allocated – around $3.6 million of which is from state appropriation, and more than $848,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts – the arts sector adds nearly $8.7 million to the state's economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economy Analysis. Earning two dollars for every dollar spent is confirmation the arts generate income.

In addition, we need to celebrate the quality-of-life benefits the arts have on education and health. Numerous studies show the arts are a key ingredient in developing and retaining a competitive workforce and are effective in treating trauma as well.

One example of the commission's largesse in our community is funding the Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education and its mission of propagating creativity through multicultural arts education.

FAME was able to continue working with children and parents during the pandemic by creating art kits for families to pick up. More than 600 kits were distributed at no charge.

But the state commission's funding isn't solely for children.

Emily Guerrero, a cultural arts storyteller emphasizing ancestral heritage, received a fellowship for “Create & Celebrate with Flowers.”

The project gathered elders this spring to “create and celebrate the diversity of arts and traditions involving flowers in a five-part series of weekly workshops.”

The creative bounty from the project can be seen at the Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St. (For more information go to artsincluded.org.)

While the culture wars blaze on, arts organizations are far from elitist institutions. Indeed, a glance at the Indiana Arts Commission's website proves we can celebrate both our differences and our similarities.

And that's why we're thankful to have Bradley and Haist as our voices and eyes at the Indiana Arts Commission.