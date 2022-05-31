Gun reform logically part of pro-life stance

It is time for Rep. Jim Banks and Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun to step up and put their pro-life beliefs into action. Let's see a bill that for a start requires anyone who purchases a gun not only to have a background check but to have a waiting period of two weeks; that outlaws all assault weapons for anyone not in law enforcement; and that provides adequate funding for mental health issues. Finally, stop, stop, stop your ugly, fear-mongering nonsense.

Don't any of you dare stand and sanctimoniously offer “thoughts and prayers” to the families and the school and the community. Don't you dare start throwing around platitudes about Second Amendment rights, because 19 little children are worth way more.

We'll be waiting for that legislation. If you can't manage to make it a priority, quit. You are unfit for your job.

Sally Swihart

Fort Wayne

GOP lust for power costing innocent lives

Do Republican senators and representatives think we need multiple mass shootings on a weekly basis? I know the really important issue is whether Johnnie can play on Judy's team. Or how a teacher can teach factual history. Or how sanctioning Mickey Mouse matters to us Hoosier constituents.

Gun violence and social media garbage are rapidly becoming our next pandemics, yet they have no true policy platform other than to deny the rights to half of our citizens to make grave personal decisions they will have to live with, contrary to the beliefs of the majority of the population. They tow a party line they know is vacuous.

But it's all about staying in power. By any means necessary. Who needs a legislative agenda? Just bow to the former president. What a stellar example! And never mind your sworn oath.

Jeff Hamilton

Auburn

Lakeside Park offered a welcome respite

This is to give thanks to the Parks and Recreation Department.

A couple of weeks ago, a friend and I were at a wedding reception at the Lakeside Park pavilion. The building was immaculate. Decorations were beautiful. People stopped by just to look and give well wishes. It was prom time and what a beautiful runway. Gowns so pretty in all colors and tuxes, too. It was nice to see parents involved taking pictures. Most of all, we watched people keep it clean.

We saw no one throw away any trash. In fact, they used our garbage cans.

What beautiful spots to take pictures. Grass was green, trimmed and plush. The lake was clear and the fountain was flowing and the breeze was blowing. What's unusual about this is two old ladies sat in the wide open doors, saying “look.” It was a family with a stroller and children just walking by and laughing. We are almost 80 and what a wonder. We lived around Fort Wayne all these years and have never been to Lakeside Park. What we missed. A pleasure to remember. Thank you, parks employees, for the treasure you gave us in one afternoon.

Thank you also to Lee's on West State Boulevard for the most delicious food and the best service.

Family, friends and strangers made a day we won't soon forget, especially in a time the world is in so much stress.

Ruth Doctor

Fort Wayne