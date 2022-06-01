Selfish goals thwart our eternal reward

When I was in high school, a popular (and correct) attitude about free speech was, “I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend your right to say it.” American society is losing that essential and fundamental belief.

Many people want to restrict or eliminate the right of people to express and promote beliefs which they disagree with, but want to retain the right to express and promote their own beliefs, even to the point of vulgar language, physical intimidation and destruction of private property. The failure of government leaders to strongly condemn such behavior, of law enforcement to arrest those who engage in such behavior, and of prosecutors to charge people who engage in such behavior only encourages that behavior to continue.

Once rule of law disappears, rule by mob becomes the norm. And at that point, no one is safe.

One reason our country, and other parts of the world, now struggle to define right and wrong, good and evil is because more people reject any objective standard for determining right and wrong. Many now determine right and wrong by whatever “works,” whatever makes a person “happy” and whatever achieves personal and political goals. A society based on those ever-changing standards is destined to collapse under its own contradictions and selfishness.

Jesus Christ offers a peace and purpose which no amount of personal or political maneuvering will ever accomplish. Anyone who believes the Bible understands we must work for a better world. But we also understand that such a world will not come until Christ returns. Those who reject the cross have only this world for their home. How frustrating that must be.

Wally Morris

Pastor, Charity Baptist Church

Huntington

GOP lawmakers make their priorities apparent

Unbelievable! Republican lawmakers voted to override Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of a bill banishing transgender females from competing in girls sports. However, they did not see fit to vote to suspend the 56 cents per gallon gasoline tax that would benefit all Hoosiers. This action to suspend was ignored. Do you understand what their priorities are?

Helga Kitchen

Fort Wayne

Cartoon a reminder of NRA's lethal grip

The cartoon by Gregg Bender in the May 26 Journal Gazette should be published every day. It speaks the truth.

The National Rifle Association and gun rights people bring up the Second Amendment every time. The writers passed this amendment in 1791 having no indication there would be assault rifles available to individuals intent on killing children at school, shoppers at a grocery store, people at worship and individuals just walking by. It is interesting to see what the NRA contributes to politicians to stay in their good favor.

It is way past time to stop giving troubled young men the right to purchase these weapons; they're barely old enough to vote but they can kill innocent children and others.

Minerva Belote

Fort Wayne