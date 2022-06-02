Shootings expose America's shame

Less than two weeks following the senseless and tragic shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, citizens of another American community suffered the burden of mass gun violence.

In a small city in Texas, where gun rights remain supreme and the cost in human lives continues unabated, the presence of more and more deadly forms of guns brings greater cause for reform.

Reform must be seen in need of comprehensive and concerted action: reform of our mental health system and more effective police enforcement, including “red flag” law enforcement nationally and more effective gun control legislation, including universal background checks, restriction of sales of ammunition, and absolute need to ban the manufacture, sale and distribution of AR-15 and similar assault-style weapons.

In the wake of what appears to be an endless stream of gun violence, political rhetoric, not legislative action, remains the dominant feature of our society.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott practically boasted of the Texas record on the “right” of ownership of long guns within his state extending back some 50+ years and was even “embarrassed” that Texas in 2015 was only second in the country in the sale of guns, especially AR-15-style weapons.

The AR-15 remains among the most lethal of civilian offshoots of the M-16 military assault rifle introduced in combat in mid 1960s, and all of America has come to see the “benefits” of nearly unfettered gun ownership.

Abbott and politicians across the country continue to deliver their predictable pablum and senseless rhetoric.

Unfortunately, for average Americans, rhetoric will not lessen the pains America suffers and stands ever more stale in the wake of our nation's latest string of mass gun tragedies.

Kevin Krajewski

Fort Wayne

DC pushes wrong buttons, increasing inflation

Inflation is at its highest level in decades, leaving far too many Hoosiers struggling to pay for necessities. That's if they can even find the products they are looking for. This also is the fate of many businesses that consistently face overpriced and backordered items.

What's all the more frustrating is the reaction by the federal government. That this took them by surprise and the belief that things wouldn't get this bad. In reality, our unfortunate path has played out as many economists predicted.

Those paying attention knew this would happen due to the various stimulus packages passed by Congress and pushed for by the executive branch. There were clear warnings this was going to put too much money in the economy and there wasn't going to be enough supply to meet demand. Add to that the long list of supply chain issues that were evident throughout the pandemic.

The rush to implement green energy policies is also to blame. These initiatives have directed suppliers to go the renewable energy route at the expense of petroleum production. Specifically, this has driven up prices at the pump and for anything related to oil. The Biden administration has simply tried to go too far too fast with its energy policy.

Energy costs are inherent to our economy since there is little those costs don't touch. So any increase in those prices sets up a domino effect.

Petroleum in particular is a key piece of many things we make – either directly in materials or through packaging such as plastics.

It's past time for the federal government to come up with concrete policies to help with the inflation crisis and not get wrapped up in the continued blame game that benefits no one.

Kevin Brinegar

President and CEO

Indiana Chamber of Commerce