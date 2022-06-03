'Unresponsive leadership' is costing us lives

Why are we a country that has militarized its population with unregulated firearms?

Again we see innocents victimized and slaughtered while shopping, praying in churches, being nurtured in schools. In neighborhoods, bullets riddle bodies and property where security is supposed to be assured.

In recent decades interdependence, checks and balances, rules and enforcement led to interventions that made firearms safer. We learned to respect population vulnerabilities. Then we removed institutional constraints such as permits that required gun owners to show proof of training and competency. Owners gained their constitutional right after a process that helped assure basic civil and common sense.

Now we are in a time of hyped Second Amendment irrationality. Red flag laws are failing the public; red flags flutter while red blood flows from the use of military-style weapons.

The Second Amendment should not be stretched to ignore the necessity for rules and enforced regulation.

A leadership that submits to extremist gun obsession has allowed the flow of military-style weapons that pervade our neighborhoods.

The time is here to give more than lip service to the phrase “to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility...” from the preamble to our Constitution.

Our governor will not veto a law that removes permits to carry. He says schools need to protect themselves. I guess that means to make schools into bunkers.

Vote for leaders who realize that weaker natures should be pruned to allow civil tranquility to return to our country. We the people are suffering the consequences of unresponsive leadership.

Nick Wilhelm

Fort Wayne

Political institutions failed our schoolchildren

Two more mass shootings in the good ol' US of A. Here we are again asking what we are going to do about it.

We live in what is supposed to be a representative democracy. That means the people we elect are supposed to carry out the wishes of their constituency. How can that be the case when more than 80% of the population in poll after poll believe in common-sense gun laws? When 80% of the population believe that Roe v. Wade should stand?

These things are possible because one of the political institutions in our country has been hijacked by fear-mongering, bigoted, xenophobic, conspiracy theory-driven white nationalists. These things are all made possible by politicians who care more about clinging to power than they do the lives of the people who put them in office and the safety of their children.

To answer what we need to do, we first must ask what we should do about one political party fear-mongering people into voting for them. There's a simple solution. Read. Learn. Ask questions to those in power. Demand answers. Seek out the truth. Call people out on their lies. Open your mind. And, most importantly, stop blaming people with less power than you for your problems.

Stop voting for people who deliver nothing. Those who want to cling to power for power's sake will go away; eventually you'll be presented with a better candidate who actually does care about you and the things you believe in. That's how a representative democracy is supposed to work.

Democracy is advanced citizenship. It requires participation. But what's more important than that is that it requires its citizens to be informed. It requires its citizens to seek out the truth. To educate themselves. And, for God's sake, it requires them to have a backbone to stand up to authoritarianism.

We have a political constituency in this country that has abandoned all those things, and 19 fourth-graders just paid for it with their lives.

Shaun Brattain

Fort Wayne