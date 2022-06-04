NRA's wasted money can't bring anyone back

In light of all the tragic news of late, as a proud Democrat, let me say once again: We aren't coming for your guns (if legally owned and licensed) or the Second Amendment. Here's what is so profusely gross and sickening. If you don't find this repulsive, you need to reevaluate yourself.

We have people needing necessary things such as food. Our public schools need updates and operating money; our roads and bridges are junk. Now, according to the Brady Campaign, we have the following Republican senators ...

Mitt Romney of Utah, $13,647,676 in contributions from the National Rifle Association in a state that averages 365 gun deaths a year; Richard Burr (North Carolina), $6,987,380, 1,311 deaths; Roy Blunt, (Missouri) $4,555,722, 1,074; Tom Tills (North Carolina), $4,421,333 1,311; Cory Gardner (Colorado) $3,939,199, 715; Marco Rubio (Florida), $3,303,335, 2,560; Joni Ernst (Iowa), $3,124,773, 264; Todd Young (Indiana), $2,897,582, 907; Rob Portman (Ohio) $3,063,327, 1,402; David Perdue (Georgia), $2,002,462, 1,459; and Tom Cotton (Arkansas), $1,968,714, 534.

This is just a handful of the greedy politicians taking money from the NRA. Just that above is more than $48 million. Think of the food that could be supplied to those in need. Think about what could be done for our schools. Think of the roads and bridges that could be replaced with this kind of money. Instead of the NRA giving all these pious politicians this money to fatten their wallets and do nothing for the betterment of their constituents. How do these greedy people sleep at night?

“Thoughts and prayers” sounds good coming out of Washington, D.C.'s, political figures; thoughts and prayers are not going to bring back any of the thousands of souls lost to gun violence. Put your thoughts, prayers and actions into getting stricter gun laws and dealing with mental health issues.

Cheryl A. Janeway

New Haven

'Dirty industrial city'? Not our Fort Wayne

I recently read a well-meaning letter concerning Fort Wayne as a truly All-America city today, but with a past as “a dirty industrial city that folded up each night at 5 p.m.”

I grew up and went to school in Fort Wayne and after college came back to the city, where my wife and I raised our three kids. That writer must have confused Fort Wayne with Gary or Pittsburgh of the early '50s.

Fort Wayne was delightful: Summers looking forward to swimming at the Lawton Park pool and winters sledding and skating at Franke Park. In high school, once we earned our driver's licenses, weekend evenings were spent “buzzing” the Bluffton Road Hall's, south Azar's and downtown Gardner's. Downtown was thriving in the late '50s and early '60s before the arrival of Glenbrook and Southtown Mall.

As for industry, Fort Wayne's was as clean as any in the country with Harvester, GE, Zollner (where I worked summers in college) and, of course, Lincoln Life.

In college, we were proud of our hometown. Most dorm doors indicating Fort Wayners would have the student's name followed by something like “Fort Wayne, Rome of the Midwest” or “Paris of the Plains.” Admittedly, our city may not have been the most exciting, but as parents we learned it was a great place to raise kids and ours grew up straight and strong.

Recent developments such as Parkview Field and river development have certainly made the Fort more fun, but it's always been a great town.

William Dillon

Hamilton