Letters to the editor

Pious politicians corrupt Christianity

It's been said that the Republican Party is the party of good Christian men and women. While I have my own opinions on that statement now, I saw this as a party for me, being what I thought was a good Christian boy.

Today, however, I am against Christian politics and policies. Though I have not entirely fallen out with modern Christianity, I realize that forcing my beliefs on others (e.g., Bible reading, church, etc.) is unjust and hypocritical. Just as I would not want a Jewish or Muslim person passing laws to forbid me from doing things based on their holy texts, I do not believe in doing the same to them.

Time and again, candidates invoke the name of God in their campaigns. Citing God's name in politics is something I view as going directly against the teachings presented to Christians: “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen.”

By citing his name in public, a politician uses God as a tool to gain power, receiving their reward in full.

That being so, I believe in the same vision the Founding Fathers did: that church and state should be separate. If power corrupts, then Christianity in power only results in a corrupt Christianity. I cannot associate with Christian politicians or their backers.

Solomon Harvey-Batten

Fort Wayne

Series of missteps embarrasses NACS

It appears that the Northwest Allen Schools board is quite adept at opening mouth, inserting foot, then opening mouth and changing feet.

Cindy Boggs

Rome City

Integrated care best for long-term health

Mental health affects every aspect of our lives. Paying close attention to one's mental health – and, if needed, working with their caregiver on its continued improvement – helps patients live happier, healthier lives. But the opposite is also true. Neglecting one's mental health can have negative effects such as increased stress, suppressed mood, decrease in self-esteem and worse.

When physical and mental health care are fragmented, diagnoses are often missed and conditions go untreated. When we take a team-based approach, we reduce the burden on patients and caregivers, reduce costs and improve overall outcomes.

As a proud part of the Fort Wayne community, we believe keeping this positive message and philosophy front and center, every day of the year, helps us all.

May was Mental Health Awareness Month, helping focus needed attention on the fact that 50% of Americans will receive a mental health diagnosis during their lifetimes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinical professionals at our local Oak Street Health facility understand that mental, behavioral and physical health are all interrelated. All three are equally important components of one's overall health. Depression, for example, increases the risk for many types of physical health problems – particularly long-lasting conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Our approach works because our team engages in measurement-based care with timely medical and behavioral health interventions.

We encourage and welcome everyone in the community to visit, and to assess and evaluate on a firsthand basis how our staff clinicians integrate mental health with primary care.

Jennifer Noonan

Fort Wayne

Anthem resounds at Mission Bar B Que

Regarding Jim Furos' letter of May 17: Go to Mission Bar B Que at noon every day to salute the flag and sing our anthem. It is very impressive!

Sgt. James Surber

1st Air Cav. U.S. Army

Constituents' prayers for Banks unanswered

As part of his response to the horrific school shooting in Texas, Rep. Jim Banks tweeted: “The modern Left is intolerant of prayer and mocks believers for their faith. Let's be clear, there is nothing more powerful than prayer in moments of tragedy.”

There is nothing more powerful than prayer. However, the prayers of Banks' constituents for him to do his job and represent all of us while he sits in Congress continue to go unanswered. Instead, he mocks our faith and repeatedly fails to do the job he was sent to Washington, D.C., to do.

How many of our children is he going to sacrifice to the gun lobby before he does his job and represents all his constituents? We demand he work on common-sense gun control legislation now before another tragedy occurs. We should not have to be afraid to go to the grocery store. We should not have to be afraid to go to a movie, or a concert, or the fair.

We should not be terrified to send our children to school, but we are because his only response, time and again, to these horrific preventable tragedies is to offer his thoughts and his prayers.

Do your job, congressman. Represent all of your constituents. Be the leader you want us to believe you are and work with all the members of Congress to enact common-sense gun control legislation now.

Roxanna Murray

Roanoke

Weapon of warvdesecrated bodies

Two days after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, denied life to 21 individuals, only 16 victims had been identified. Given modern forensic techniques and skills, please ponder the status of their remains if five are still unidentified, even using DNA provided by their survivors. As I grasp to visualize the physical desecration of these sacred bodies of children and their teachers by the AR-15-style weapon of war, I am sickened.

Matt Sprunger

Huntertown

Uvalde tragedy begets single-issue voter

On May 24, I became a one-issue voter. Gun control legislation has to be the No. 1 priority. Those senators and representatives voting for or candidates supporting responsible gun control reform will get my vote. This issue trumps lowering my taxes, reducing my Medicare drug costs or even dropping gas to under $3 per gallon, so don't try to placate me.

For starters, I'll be closely watching how Indiana Sen. Todd Young responds to current bipartisan efforts to develop legislation to stop the tragedy of gun violence. As I am sure the senator is aware the Second Amendment protects the right to own guns in order to maintain “a well regulated Militia,” not murder fellow Americans.

David Christianson

Fort Wayne

Even after carnage, all about the money

Fortune.com reported that gunmakers' stocks rose after the Texas school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

This is why we will continue to have more and more and more guns available and easy to access by more and more and more people and why the United States Congress really will likely never do anything about it.

Jantina Eshleman

Fort Wayne

Politicians make clear their priorities

A few years ago, I saw a report on TV about how the National Rifle Association rated politicians according to their laxity for support of gun laws, and the amount of financial support those politicians received from the NRA.

It was recently reported that the NRA gives Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas an A+, but I didn't hear how much they pay him to fight gun laws.

I am interested to know how the NRA rates Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young and other Indiana politicians – and how much they are paid by the NRA.

These politicians are paid by voters to represent them. In addition to that pay, they are paid by the NRA to represent them (to stop all gun laws). I couldn't believe some of the stupid solutions they presented as their effort to solve this problem.

I used to think our congresspeople would wake up if they were somehow involved in a personal mass shooting tragedy. Then, I thought each of them should be given an actual picture of what an AR-15 does to a human body. However, they have made it obvious that the only thing they care about is power and money.

Voters, pay attention.

Elaine Bowers

Fort Wayne

First Pres show celebrates humanity

We went to First Presbyterian Theater to see “The Greatest Showman” under new director Todd Sandman Cruz. What a wonderful show! It was sold-out performances all weekend. The show was a celebration of humanity. We are excited and looking forward to more of these kind of shows in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

TOM and BARBARA SQUIRE

Fort Wayne