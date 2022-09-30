Each state must be part of immigration solution
The United States for the past 50 years has failed miserably in developing a migration policy that works and does not need to be changed.
Past policies have grandfathered in illegal immigrants and more, but none have fixed the root problems behind the U.S. immigration problem.
Texas, Arizona and California bear the brunt of the costs. Sure, the federal government will round up immigrants, sort them out and send some back, but they do not support funding while these immigrants are here.
Recently, Texas and Arizona have begun sending immigrants who are allowed to stay to other communities. The cost to provide health care, schooling, shelters and more can be draining on local taxpayers.
This is a United States problem. Therefore, until Congress gets a handle on the immigration problem, each state needs to step up and take the ratio of asylum seekers entering the U.S. in the ratio of each state’s population in relation to the total U.S. population. With 2 million immigrants a year crossing into the U.S. and being allowed to stay until their hearings take place, a state such as New York needs to take 14,483 immigrants a month. California needs to take 19,883 a month. Massachusetts needs to take 3,550 per month.
As for coordination, that is a poor excuse for not stepping up to the plate. I am sure both Texas and Arizona have no coordination from the countries south of the U.S. border. Texas and Arizona have taken these steps to stop state taxpayer funds being used to fund a U.S. problem.
William Larsen
Fort Wayne
Paying for others’ bad choices is indeed crazy
The Journal Gazette printed a convoluted column by LZ Granderson, a columnist for The Los Angeles Times, which attempted to explain why the rest of us should be happy to pay off student loans. His last paragraph states, “Call me crazy, but isn’t assisting those in need a principle of fairness as well”? Well, yes, it is crazy to expect others to pay your bills. Yes, it is crazy to run up bills you either cannot afford or are unwilling to pay.
When I attended college, I worked and saved to cover my bills. If you want to talk “fairness,” I think a greater point is why those like myself should pay not only my tuition, but yours also? That is, indeed, crazy.
William Cook
Leo-Cedarville
Free-meal aspersion insult to veterans
In response to the person who questioned the motives of a person who wears a cap with a military reference on it and gets free meals at local eateries (Letters, Sept. 22): Do you think old guys like me want to spend 20 bucks on a cap and wear it to different restaurants in hopes of a free meal? Do you realize what you are saying?
I joined the Army in the late ’60s because we were at war and I wanted to do my part. After I went through some training, I was sent to Vietnam to do my job. When my military commitment was over, I processed out at Fort Dix, New Jersey. I was in my Army uniform for the flight back to Indiana.
You might recall at the time many people were protesting the war. People looked at you in disdain, some called you a baby killer (in reference to the My Lai massacre) and/or would try to spit on you. That was the last time I wore my uniform.
I didn’t talk about my experiences for decades. I felt ashamed for doing what our country asked.
The last few years I started wearing my Vietnam Veteran cap. This started conversations with other GIs and people would thank me for my service. This made me feel a little better about the sacrifice many of us made.
Now, I read that some people still think we are looking for free meals. How dare they insult everyone who served and are proud of their small contributions to our country.
Larry Scheiman
Fort Wayne