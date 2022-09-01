Letter writer’s defense actually an indictment
William Dillon (Letters, July 28) references a letter that stated that the GOP had become the party of obstruction, voter suppression and opposition to a cleaner environment. Dillon thinks these statements are oversimplified. But the writer was correct.
Dillon says the Democratic Party is obsessed with identity, gender and race. Actually, it’s the Republican Party that is obsessed with these things. Have you not seen what is going on in Florida?
Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken 42 books from the school curriculum because of a few sentences in them that offended his delicate sensibilities. You are not allowed to say the word “gay”. Does he really think that avoiding that word will make LGBTQ people just disappear suddenly? What he is doing is totally asinine. This is obstruction of our democracy.
So I would like to ask you to do something: The next time you read a political article or see something on TV, really listen to the Republicans closely and remember what is said. Because two days later or even two hours later, they will say something entirely different and deny saying what they said previously. I ask you to watch with your eyes open, your ears open and your mind open. If you really pay attention to what they say and read between the lines, you will realize they are trying to turn our country into a dictatorship because they don’t care about this country or the American people – they, like Donald Trump, only care about themselves.
The recent operation at Mar-a-Lago to reclaim top secret and nuclear documents which Trump illegally took when he left office will hopefully make people realize just how far the Republican Party has moved away from democracy.
It’s like Dillon said – it’s not rocket science.
Judy Stafford
Fort Wayne
Time for a countersuit?
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the county for jail overcrowding. Maybe the taxpayers should file a class action suit against all unrepentant jail occupants for the havoc and pain they’ve caused in the community.
Bill Kartholl
Fort Wayne
Breakfast gratitude
Thank you to the generous people who have recently paid for our breakfast. First at Bob Evans on Aug. 7 then at Cracker Barrel on Aug. 20. They probably noticed my husband’s hat with his military information. Their thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated.
Nancy Herndon
Fort Wayne
Enjoyable entertainment
A big thank you to the persons responsible for bringing the Cirque Italia show to Canterbury (Bobby McGee’s parking lot) recently.
It was very enjoyable, fast-moving and affordable family entertainment. It was so professional and comparable to what you might see in Las Vegas.
Hoping for more like this.
Pat Van Osdale
Fort Wayne
Carbon dioxide shortage and climate change
A front-page article in the Exchange (financial) weekend section of the Wall Street Journal has as its lead, “U.S. food and beverage companies are racing to keep operations running during a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide.” Interesting.
It seems like your Coke or Pepsi or favorite brewski without CO2 is, well, kind of flat and unsatisfying. And frozen foods would be hard to transport, preserve and enjoy without dry ice.
The climate is just going to have to take a hit on this one.
Mark Simmons
Fort Wayne