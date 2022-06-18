A kindness appreciated
Thanks to the couple who paid for our breakfast on June 12 at the Dupont Road Bob Evans. Their thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated. We will pass it forward. Perhaps the military hat my husband was wearing prompted their actions. Thanks so much.
Nancy Herndon
Fort Wayne
Second Amendment not sacrosanct
I served in the Marine Corps and own a number of firearms, both handguns and long guns. It would be difficult to paint me as anti-Second Amendment. I do not own any weapon which, in the current nomenclature, is commonly referred to as an assault rifle. I do not own any weapons with extended magazines. I do not own any body armor or rounds designed to pierce body armor. I do not own a silencer or a machine gun. I do not own a grenade launcher. You get the point.
In my opinion, there is simply no reason for any civilian to possess weapons designed solely for killing as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. Not surprisingly, these are the weapons of choice for individuals who commit the mass shootings which appear to be happening on a weekly basis.
Please spare me the National Rifle Association rationale that if someone is determined to commit a murder they will find a way. Perhaps true. However, I would prefer someone trying to kill me with a revolver, pistol, rifle, club or knife as opposed to an AR-15 and numerous 30-round magazines.
Also spare me the bumper sticker nonsense that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Texas is the gun capital of the world! How many good guys had guns in Uvalde when those teachers and children were massacred? How did that work out?
In addition, we need reasonable, common-sense regulations involving licensing and universal background checks. The gun show loophole needs to be closed. We need red flag laws. These measures impose a minimal inconvenience on the gun-buying public and are supported by a majority of Americans. This includes obtaining a license to carry, which our state legislature has deemed unnecessary.
To claim the Second Amendment is sacrosanct is simply not the case. Yet, these politicians in the deep pocket of the NRA insist it is to the detriment of the public they are supposed to be serving and protecting. If you can look at the pictures of those children and teachers slaughtered in Texas and insist the Second Amendment takes precedence over those souls, I feel pity for you.
JAMES McFADDEN
Fort Wayne
Mural fitting tribute to legacy of 122nd
Thank you to Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine for offering the west and south sides of GOP headquarters for paying tribute to the 122nd Tactical Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard. Artist Mitchell Egly is creating the mural; it will be done for a celebration on July 1.
I grew up with the 122nd. My father, Brig. General William R. Sefton, helped found the unit and commanded it until his retirement in the mid-1970s. I learned how important the Indiana Air National Guard is. During the Cold War, the 122nd helped protect us from nuclear war. The Air National Guard offered employment to hundreds of Fort Wayne’s most successful leaders. The Guard flew a variety of aircraft, from the P-51 to the current A-10.
I urge everyone to come down to the corner of Harrison and Main streets to celebrate the Indiana Air National Guard through artist Egly as he works, and view the completion on July 1.
W. Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne