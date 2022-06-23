Memorial Day salute to long-gone veteran
Ambrose Kintz: Quite an unusual name in this day and age. Yet, there he lay, at the crest of a little hill in Lindenwood Cemetery. Just three rows away from my parents.
I noticed Ambrose Kintz when placing flowers on my folks this Memorial Day.
My grandfather taught me long ago that not only do we honor our war dead on Memorial Day but our own loved ones as well. I used to help him take home-grown flowers every Memorial Day to my his parents’ gravesite.
I noticed Kintz’s gravestone was different than the others around it. It resembled the kind the government used to issue a hundred years ago. The kind one sees at Arlington National Cemetery.
I read the stone: Ambrose Kintz CO E 55th IND INF 1842-1918. Ambrose Kintz was a Civil War soldier.
My research found that the 55th Indiana Infantry was mustered out of Indianapolis in April 1862 and tasked with guarding prisoners from the Battle of Fort Donaldson (Tennessee) in February 1862., a battle that helped Gen. Ulysses S. Grant become a household name in the western theatre of the war and, ultimately, the entire Union.
I realized I had one more duty this Memorial Day.
I drove to the front of the cemetery. There was a stand there and I got out to speak with Timothy, an employee at Lindenwood. I told him I found a veteran’s grave that requires a little 4x8 inch flag. Without hesitation, he handed me a miniature flag on a staff.
I drove the winding road back into the cemetery, parked my car and again went up the hill that my parents share with Ambrose Kintz. I placed the toe of my shoe against the marker and planted the flag at my heel – as I’ve seen our current service members do when honoring our deceased soldiers.
Then I stood there and thought. Ambrose Kintz may not have died in battle, but he still served our country. Helped preserve our country when it almost stopped being a country we’d want to live in. All at the tender age of 20.
God rest him.
This Memorial Day, 104 years later, someone remembered. I honored our local boy, Ambrose Kintz. Isn’t that what Memorial Day is all about?
John Lohman
Fort Wayne
Less TIF imposition would boost revenue
In “Southwest Fire District wanting break of its own (May 20),” it was pointed out that abatements were making it difficult for the district to provide services to places that paid little to no property taxes.
However, it is my understanding that even if the County Council did not abate the property mentioned, those property taxes fall under a tax increment financing district the Allen County Commissioners essentially control through deciding the majority of the appointments to the Allen County Redevelopment Commission. This would mean the Southwest Fire District would still not have access to any additional revenue removing the abatement would cause.
In fact, it is my understanding that if the county commissioners via the redevelopment commission simply got rid of these TIFs, as it appears they can unilaterally, any abatement decisions the County Council makes would not affect the property taxes the Southwest Fire District, local school districts, the Allen County Public Library, townships and other local units receive.
It is not my intention to single out one business or property. Rather, from the beginning of my run for county commissioner, I have signaled it is my intent to reduce county TIF use in general, so local units would get what they would otherwise receive in taxes were it not for the Allen County Commissioners and their appointees on the redevelopment commission.
Jorge Fernandez
Fort Wayne