Bankruptcy law holds key to student loan debt
Too often there is an obvious and available solution to a challenging and divisive problem which is overlooked, not because the solution is too complex to find or understand, but because we would rather argue about the matter than agree upon a solution.
Student loans is one of those issues. Having student debt that can never be repaid remain on the books benefits no one. On the other hand, forgiving debt for those who have received the benefits of a student loan and have the ability to repay is unfair to those who repaid their debt. Further, how do you handle future student loan debt when the past student loans have been forgiven?
We have, and for many years have had, the solution. It is the bankruptcy code.
Why are student loans, for all practical purposes, non-dischargeable? Debts incurred for luxuries, jewelry, cars, etc., are dischargeable. If a person qualifies to file bankruptcy, then student loans should be dischargeable just like any other debt. This doesn’t mean that all student loans would be discharged, but for those who meet the bankruptcy standard (either Chapter 7 or Chapter 13), the student loans would be discharged.
This is treating the student loans in the same manner as debts of other persons and entities who can’t repay them.
This is a solution that would work, is fair and should not be divisive. It is not that complicated.
Let’s think about solutions for a change. There are bigger problems out there, but let’s start with a problem we all ought to agree upon then move to a bigger problem.
It makes no sense that student loans are not treated the same.
Michael Yoder
Avilla
Welcome insight into life with Alzheimer’s disease
Thank you so very much to Dick Widmer for writing his letter “Help preserve dignity of Alzheimer’s patients (June 12).” It was awesome and I so enjoyed reading it. I hope many people read this letter to inform them what it’s like to have Alzheimer’s at any age. I have loved ones who are going through the different stages right now. They are first-class citizens who should be treated with dignity, care and all the love you can give them.
Sandra Simpson-Polaski
Fort Wayne
Classical music fans see no benefit to moves
As I listen to one of the last “Sunday Baroque” programs on WBNI-FM, the soon-to-be-former excellent Fort Wayne classical music station, I wonder how the pending changes proposed by the station will “enhance” my classical listening experience (as claimed by the new president of NIPR). How does the complete exclusion of the classical station make it better? How does changing from a 24-hour format to two hours on Saturday evening “enhance” or improve appreciation for classical music?
As a long-time listener of NIPR (which is a nonprofit), I realize that there are probably economic factors involved. While there could have been explanation letters sent or surveys taken regarding the changes, the only information to date has been a radio announcement.
Perhaps as much as the elimination of WBNI itself is the misleading way in which the changes are being presented. The radio announcement talks about “enhancement” as if this is a good thing. The elimination of both HD radio and streaming of the station is a major disruption in programming, not a minor inconvenience or an improvement.
As a long-time supporter of NIPR, I find this to be in poor taste and disrespectful.
Neither classical music lovers nor supporters of NIPR benefit.
Teresa Thorne
Leo-Cedarville