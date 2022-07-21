Ruling, analysis both disregard women
As a woman and U.S. citizen, I take issue with Howard Chapman’s July 12 op-ed praising the constitutional soundness of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center.
Like Justice Samuel Alito, Chapman completely ignores the unalienable rights of women and pretends that state sovereignty must rule. He quotes the 10th Amendment as reserving powers not specifically delegated to the federal government to the states but ignores “to the people.” This is the same states’ rights argument used by the Confederacy in defense of slavery.
Fundamental human rights should never be put to a vote. They belong to the individual. Subjecting every woman’s reproductive health care to a popular vote returns all women to the second-class citizenship of the 18th and 19th centuries, stripping us of the progress toward equality made in the 20th century.
Chapman’s opinion, like the politically and religiously motivated court majority, simply excludes women from the equation. Except in the name of the case itself, the word “women” does not even appear in Chapman’s analysis of abortion.
Come November, we must all dissent from this backward view by voting for candidates who support the universal human rights of women.
Laurie A. Gray
Fort Wayne
Both abortion, gun rights are people’s prerogative
In Indiana, we elect state senators and representatives to conduct the business of the state, and this has worked well for all of us.
But recently two decisions – one by the legislature and one by the U.S. Supreme Court – have caused more concern than most.
The first is the Indiana law that you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. The second is the Supreme Court ruling that a woman does not have a constitutional right to an abortion.
I am not siding with either side, but both of these are questions that should be decided by the people, not our legislators. Therefore, for the sake of our democracy, put the question to the people in a referendum on the November ballot and let them decide.
This should be brought up by the governor in the special session of the General Assembly.
Bob Kelly
Angola
Evidence is in; let’s charge insurrectionists
The Jan. 6 committee has exposed a number of items concerning the events prior to, during and after the attack on our Capitol. It has shown a number of Donald Trump’s supporters and colleagues were involved in the insurrection. This included a few congressional representatives who are still in office and some who have been approved by their party to run again in the fall.
So, what is the committee waiting for? Shouldn’t it forward all the data it has collected to the Department of Justice for review and possible indictment? One would assume that an attack that was perpetrated and condoned by any person would and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Maybe the DOJ is waiting for more information but, honestly, one would believe they have sufficient evidence to proceed with indictments and trials for those who tried to keep Trump in power, including Trump.
I believe all the allegations that have been investigated were covered with a fine-tooth comb and sufficient evidence is available to proceed with indictments and trials prior to the elections this fall.
Jim Furos
Fort Wayne