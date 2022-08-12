Men skirt accountability in new abortion laws
So Indiana lawmakers got what they wanted: laws making it next to impossible for a woman to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.
As I sit back and listen to each argument, it seems it is the woman who is being held responsible for that pregnancy. I have yet to hear anything holding the biological father responsible for any of it.
Seems the men will get away with creating an unwanted child and not be held accountable.
Is this because it is mostly white males who are making our laws?
Is it because it really is all the woman’s fault?
Why aren’t men being held accountable as well?
The least that should happen is forced child support from the time of conception. After all, that is when the baby egg becomes a human being, according to the pro-life advocates.
The laws fall short in the accountability department. The lawmakers need to do more.
It took two to create so it should take two to support and be responsible for that life. It should not be the sole responsibility of the woman. We need to do better.
Laurie Butts
Columbia City
Abortion opponents must extend moral commitment
With the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Indiana’s recent passage of Senate Bill 1, voters who have prioritized criminalizing abortion in recent decades have a major opportunity to live their values more fully in the public square.
For instance, my Catholic faith offers a rich fabric of social teaching that, in addition to the unborn, calls for care for migrants, the environment, people in poverty, victims of gun violence, the incarcerated and many other facets of the common good.
It also teaches that these issues must be advanced not merely through personal generosity but also through structural reforms – that is, government policies.
With the midterm elections approaching, voters of faith can and should embrace a more comprehensive witness.
We must demand that office seekers commit to supporting immigration reform, universal health care, parental leave, just wages and clean energy, to name but a few policies.
Any one of these would be worth the commitment of great political will and resources, and all of them would benefit mothers and their children, born and unborn. Pivoting to these priorities now would be a strong show of moral consistency and intellectual honesty for the people who got us to this moment.
Don Clemmer
Fort Wayne
In abortion debate, ‘country has lost its mind’
In reference to the “Red-state blues” article by Christa Parravani on July 17, I need some help understanding this piece.
Parravani states, “I was once an accidentally pregnant, broke mother of two in West Virginia, where I carried and birthed my son against my will.” She further states, “An abortion is an act of love for children who already exist, and that wanting to end a pregnancy doesn’t mean you are, or will be, an unloving parent.”
Did her other children come up to her, screaming: “Mommy, if you love us, you’ll kill the baby in your belly!”
Did Parravani put her new son to bed every night and whisper in his ear, “I wish you were dead”?
On his fifth birthday, did she give him a card signed, “I should have killed you when I had the chance ... Love Mommy.”
On his 18th birthday, will she tell him, “I wanted sex more than I wanted you.”
Our country has lost its mind.
Stephen Jahrsdoerfer
Fort Wayne