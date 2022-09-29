Anti-abortion arguments are readily refuted
I am writing in response to William Cook of Leo-Cedarville’s letter (Sept. 2) asking to shame all women who want to terminate a pregnancy.
No. 1: He does not seem to realize that even careful and consistent use of birth control, whatever the method, does not work 100% of the time in all people.
No. 2: When it comes to birth control, the man involved is equally responsible for taking precautions if neither partner wants a pregnancy to occur. So, Cook should direct equal shame, if he must, toward irresponsible men.
No. 3: The idea (which I have also seen in a previous letter) that people simply use abortion as a first-line birth control measure is ridiculous. It is expensive, hard to arrange even before the recent rulings and to some extent risky for the woman.
No. 4: Abortion is the final resort for women who, usually after agonizing thought, come to the decision that they cannot handle a child at present, or raise yet another child, or cannot afford a child, or are not emotionally or physically up to rearing a child and/or have learned that the fetus they are carrying has serious and permanent abnormalities.
No. 5: Most women who are in this situation want and seek to terminate the pregnancy as early as possible. Not when it is “well along in development.” The regulations were always strict enough in this state to create undesirable delays and hoops to jump through.
Now the hurdles are virtually insurmountable in Indiana.
No. 6: I sincerely hope that there is more to Cook’s character than his letter reveals, because, unfortunately, what it shows to perfection is a smug, self-righteous male chauvinist who finds it convenient not to think very much.
Alison Adams
New Haven
A wakeup call
I totally agree with Annie Humphrey’s letter (Sept. 13), “MAGA ethos embodies ‘soul of our nation.’ ”
People need to wake up.
Gail Rodenbeck
Avilla
‘Extreme-left agenda’ leaving immigrants dead
In the Miami Herald editorial concerning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ action in response to the Biden administration’s policy on the southern border (Sept. 18), I was repulsed by the condemnation of DeSantis’ action as a political stunt at the expense of the migrants. At least this action has undeniably brought the administration’s policy to the forefront of the American people.
The editorial is ignoring the many drownings in the Rio Grande, the drug cartel’s disregard for life and dignity, and the incomprehensible recklessness of the Biden administration’s invitation to poor, desperate people to illegally come across the border at risk of life and limb, knowing there would be no legal protection for them. The editorial bemoans that the migrants were taken to Martha’s Vineyard with no prior announcement (apparently ignoring the border communities that are bereft of resources to accommodate the migrants who are only accepting our government’s invitation). The writer is apparently ignoring the 53 deaths of men, women and children who were trapped in the trailer of a semi in sweltering heat and with no water or ventilation. The outside temperature that day at the end of June was as high as 103. When they were discovered, none of the occupants were conscious so they would soon join the dead bodies upon which they had passed out. Two of the survivors died two days later.
Sad to see the extreme-left agenda playing out.
Katherine Piering
Fremont