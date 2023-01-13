Accountability lacking in health proposals
Dr. Richard Feldman (Nov. 22) promotes funding and implementation of recommendations by the Indiana Governor’s Public Health Commission. Funding will cost taxpayers nearly $250 million annually.
Feldman acknowledges the health status of Hoosiers is among the worst in the nation. Clearly, the money taxpayers have invested already has not produced improved health outcomes. Feldman mentions disease prevention and safer living conditions were main contributors to increased lifespan, however, the 32 recommendations by the commission focus very little on those two areas.
Feldman offers that the proposed funding will improve governance; the commission proposes improving governance by requiring any county health department that chooses to accept funding comply with Indiana Department of Health policies. This removes local jurisdiction.
Data collection and sharing is also noted as a recommendation. What does the Department of Health do with your information? Why does it need it? Until your information is truly protected, and processes are in place to ensure accuracy, full-access to electronic medical records is not the answer to improved health outcomes.
Finally, what Feldman does not indicate is that the commission and the Department of Health have not identified how the nearly $250 million in tax dollars will be distributed or administered. The Department of Health has not demonstrated success in using taxpayer dollars to achieve improved health states. How does it intend to change that course if it is trusted with more money?
Money is not the solution to all health challenges; it can be helpful in the right hands and in the right circumstances. Feldman and the commission need to go back to the drawing board and create a plan that serves taxpayers.
The Department of Health shouldn’t be given more money until it can prove its intentions and outcomes will serve the citizens of Indiana.
Cathy F. Herndon
Westfield
Waynedale area grateful for restaurant infusion
I am reading about the newest restaurant by the Schindler family in north Fort Wayne – congratulations! Same with the newly updated Hall’s restaurant. We in the ’07, ’09, ’19 and others who live in south Fort Wayne are happy for you.
Bye, bye to Hall’s Original Drive-In and Bandidos South. Congrats to the 07 Pub, Morgan’s, and the Clyde Theater and Club Room and other restaurants serving us. We love you and are happy you see the value of the dollars here in our neighborhood.
Cynthia Welling
Fort Wayne
Handicap-place parking must be done carefully
I recently parked at the Lutheran Hospital Medical Building parking lot for handicapped people. I have a handicap placard.
When I returned to my car, there was a white paper under my windshield wiper. It was a ticket for parking on the blue lines.
The right tires of my car were over the line. The driver’s side was at the curb.
They gave me a pamphlet that showed a car parked completely in the blue lines.
I can see that is not right.
How many of you know you can get a ticket for that? Be careful your tire is not on the lines.
I never even knew there was a fine for that. It cost me $100.
Watch your tires when you park in a handicap zone.
Carolyn Mobley
Fort Wayne