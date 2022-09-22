Accountability essential for nation to survive
It is reported that in his Mar-a-Logo domain, Donald Trump has hoarded 184 documents labeled “secret.” One hundred and eighty four – it’s the security of our entire nation!
Why Trump has kept the entire collection has to do with an ego wildly out of control. The man appears to view himself as beyond accountability. Somewhere in the same neighborhood as the Almighty. This is where Trump thinks he belongs.
Fortunately, Justice Department officials from our government have taken control. At least as much as can be taken with this kind of mess. But now it’s being bandied about Republican circles, supported by the mob of thugs who raped our Capitol a year ago, who promise to wreak havoc on the streets of America. Leading this assault will be Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. With gusto, Graham is predicting riots in the streets if Trump is forcibly brought to a halt.
This is where we are headed – where the nation is headed – if Trump isn’t stopped. It’s a very scary picture.
Thomas E. Sagendorf
(Formerly of Hamilton)
Marblehead, Ohio
A more apt analogy for cultural assimilation
The Sept. 13 Perspective page contained Maria Duarte’s column, “Dreamer’s perpetual companion is her fear.” Everything Duarte has said and done is to her credit. I hope she is granted citizenship and that the DACA program brings into our citizenry all of those, like her, who have accomplished so much while they wait for our government to permanently open the doors to them.
Her only statement with which I take issue is, “I have a life here, I have assimilated into the culture, following its traditions and adjusting to the nuances of this melting pot.”
I don’t like to think of the United States as a “melting pot.” In fact, in my college days, I can recall doing an activity to try to dispel this very term. My study group and I prepared, for the class, a salad which was to represent the many cultures that make up our wonderful nation. We talked about how each of the ingredients can be tasted for its own worth. When brought together it creates a delicious dish.
As a teacher, my classes were so diverse. That gave each of us opportunities to learn about someone or some culture different than we had experienced previously. We tasted foods, wore native dress, learned new songs, read interesting books, played fun games and shared in the richness of each others’ lives.
I would encourage those who come to us to maintain their culture and share it with us. We are not a melting pot. We are a delicious salad. Dig in!
Kathleen Kearns
Fort Wayne
A break on loans
Regarding the Sept. 9 editorial “Taxing debate,” concerning Indiana taxing forgiven student loan debt and making headlines for the wrong reason: Would most taxpayers whine if they were given $20,000 and needed to pay less than $1,000 for taxes?
Students won a lottery. One has to pay taxes on what is won from a lottery. Stop complaining!
Ray Doyle
Fort Wayne
Extra-special ending
On Sept. 10, we were enjoying an afternoon out and decided to go on a food stop. We chose Bob Evans along Indiana 37/Maysville Road.
What a surprise ending to the day when we were ready to pay our bills – we were told our bills were all paid for.
Thanks to a stranger; you made our day extra special.
Connie Fair Kay Ferry Wilma Fuelling Bev Hoban
Fort Wayne