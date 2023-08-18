Acknowledging past is the first step forward
As a follow to James McFadden’s excellent letter about the sick, misguided and downright weird revisionist history being manufactured and pushed by the far right and one of its favorite mouthpieces, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Aug. 11), I offer the following:
I have a friend who used to work in the genealogy department at the Allen County Public Library. I asked him to look into my family tree.
One of the main sources he had was the U.S. census. Prior to the first census in 1790, he had to use other sources – often church records, such as births, baptisms, marriages and deaths. He also went to county records.
One data point there was people who recorded their “mark.” This is the equivalent of one’s brand on their cattle, only it was how they marked the people they kept enslaved.
In a county near Baltimore, Maryland, one of my ancestors had registered his mark as the following: two notches out of the right ear and one finger off the left hand.
For some reason, right-wing Republicans are afraid to face the facts of the evil that was perpetrated upon enslaved people. Do they think their children are so fragile that they can’t handle truth? They are not.
The history of the U.S. is that of a country that wanted to throw off unfair treatment by a king who had unjustified power over them. We were not perfect, however, in that some in the U.S. wanted to perpetrate even more deeply evil practices over others by enslaving them.
We must be honest about the failures, errors and sins of our past. It does not harm us or the U.S. to admit what is wrong in our past. In fact, it makes us better. It allows us to learn from the past so we can do better in the future. A wise proverb is illustrative: Those who refuse to learn from the past are destined to repeat it.
Keeping people as slaves was evil. Untold, unspeakable things happened to those who were victimized by enslavers. We will never know the full extent of that evil. We weren’t there, so the responsibility is not direct, but the effects reverberate down the years, long after slavery ended.
No more lies. Being enslaved did not benefit the people who suffered under that vile system. We must acknowledge these facts, honestly, and move forward with respect for the victims.
Dr. Phil Wright
Huntertown
Rough rail crossing needs attention
I hope someone will fix the railroad crossing on Engle Road just west of Kekionga Middle School.
It’s very rough to go over and when you slow down to save your car from damage, it rocks the car like a rowboat on choppy waters.
Laura Nonneman
Fort Wayne
Media profiling boosts racial tensions
I realize that this is a very touchy subject, but one that is important to address. The media (print, online and television) are responsible for much/most of racial tensions we are experiencing in our country today.
Any time there is crime or inappropriate actions involving whites as perpetrators and Blacks as the victims, it becomes huge national news. Why? All this does is cause protests, which eventually lead to looting, burning, rioting, destruction and more.
Whenever there is white on white, Black on Black or Black on white criminal activity, it is deemed not newsworthy. If it is reported, there is never any mention of race.
If the media simply reported the news without naming races, we would have fewer racial problems. Why can’t the news simply be reported with “just the facts” without the racial profiling?
Dwight Johnson
Fort Wayne
FWCS safety worth the investment
As a parent of a Fort Wayne Community School student, but also a leader in this community, I was invited to participate on the FWCS Safer Schools Political Action Committee.
This committee will lead the charge for support for safer schools until the vote on Nov. 7.
Safety is a large concern in every public place in our community. We can never be too careful.
As a parent of an elementary student, I cannot imagine receiving a phone call similar to calls many have received when a mass shooting has occurred at their child’s school.
This safety and well-being referendum’s goal is to provide more proactive safety measures within all FWCS settings. A Community Safety Committee included representatives from city and county law enforcement, the judiciary, ministers, mental health professionals, Fort Wayne United, the Ten Point Coalition, FWCS board, Fort Wayne Education Association and community advocates.
Their recommendations:
• Additional school resource officers.
• Mental health therapists and student advocates for all schools.
• Weapons detection systems for all secondary schools.
• Enhanced security technology and equipment.
• Additional security managers overseeing geographic zones.
• Alive Community Outreach programs (Peacemakers) at all high schools.
Of course, there are costs associated with the proposal; the costs will impact the taxes of homeowners. I understand that taxes going up could be a challenge or frustration for those who may not be in support. However, when we consider the lives of our thousands of young people in the largest school district in the state, shouldn’t their lives be valuable enough that we will pay to cover this proposal to keep our children a little more safe in an environment where mass shootings have become the norm.
As a parent of an elementary student, I say yes, but would you in the community consider joining me and many others as we take the safety and care of our students to the next level by passing this referendum? My child’s life matters to me, of course, but the youth of tomorrow who are today’s students collectively matter to me as well.
Specific information is available at the group Facebook page: Safer FWCS.
Tabitha Ervin
Fort Wayne
Better balance needed in city’s budgeting
The goal of any city is to bring back its favorite sons and daughters.
The improvements in downtown Fort Wayne, beginning with Mayor Graham Richard’s idea to move our ballpark downtown, have been game-changing. Richard’s Riverfront dream is coming to fruition, and downtown is becoming a regional destination.
To bring our sons and daughters home, however, we need places for young families to live and grow. Downtown living has its market, but most often, that clientele does not include young families. Young or growing families of all ages tend to live in neighborhoods.
These may be historic areas such as Foster Park, Lafayette Place, Forest Park or more modern subdivisions in the Aboite or Pine Valley areas. Either way, they are distinct from downtown and critical to growth and attraction.
In the most recent budget proposal presented to City Council, downtown would receive more than $16 million in Local Income Tax revenue, while the rest of the city would see only $3.5 million of the $19.5 million in proposed spending. In the 4th District, including the Waynedale and Aboite neighborhoods, $0 were proposed.
Throughout my campaign for 4th District City Council, I have talked about the need for balanced spending between downtown and neighborhoods where we live and play. As I’ve walked neighborhoods the past year-and-a-half, I have tripped over sidewalks that look like launchpads for bikes, damaged wheels in gaping potholes, and seen neighborhood parks become dreary and neglected.
Downtown is critical to our growth, but so are our neighborhoods. City Council must come together to balance this spending and continue downtown transformation but also fix dangerous sidewalks, broken curbs, disconnected streetlights and the potholes that could swallow a smart car. These are all too common in and around our neighborhoods.
Dr. Scott Myers
Fort Wayne