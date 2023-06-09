Carroll kids’ courage sets example for all
I am an old, white, straight farmer from southern Indiana, and I celebrate the courage and tenacity of the Carroll High School students who, in the face of bigoted adults and those who lacked the courage to stand by them, displayed their compassion and persistence in staging “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood” on May 20.
They are the exemplars of American spirit and the keepers of the American dream, not in the pursuit of profits or easy conformity but in the reality that you can speak (and perform) freely and love whom you wish to love, despite the hate that may surround you. Faced with Christian intolerance, they displayed the love Christ actually embodied. Faced with cowering adults, they gathered those who were their allies. Faced with too little time and too much to do in their last weeks of school, they made the time for justice.
These students have become more than national news. They are the leaders we wait for in our local communities, in our state of Indiana and in our country. They are to be celebrated for their tolerance, their intelligence and their resistance to the narrow minds much older than their own. In a time in our country when we find ourselves mired too often by the hatred of those who are different from ourselves, they have acted to affirm love over those who would condone hate and bigotry in the name of self-righteous “protection.”
They are heroes.
Michael Loudon
Depauw
Purdue Fort Wayne pair are grant recipients
Regarding the June 1 editorial on Historic Preservation Fund winners, my husband, Andrew Smith, and I at the Purdue Fort Wayne campus are the archaeologists for the Trine State Recreational Area study.
Paperwork and the original press release from the DNR show Purdue as the awarded institution since PFW is a regional campus, but we wrote the proposal and we’re the ones leading the investigations with students. Last year, we also secured an HPF grant for archaeological investigations at Pokagon State Park.
Jamie Cochran-Smith
Fort Wayne
Burn patients losing a valuable resource
It is a very sad revelation that the burn unit will soon not be available at Lutheran Hospital.
Thankfully, the emergency room will treat such patients, but then what?
On May 4, 1982, my wonderful husband was burned in an LP gas explosion.
The professional caregivers from the Wabash South Side Fire Department and Wabash County Hospital ER quickly determined he needed to be transported to the St. Joe burn unit in Fort Wayne.
Dr. Jack Pattison praised how the initial treatment the South Side Fire Department and the ER in Wabash enhanced hope for his outcome.
Wabash is so blessed with those resources.
But what will they do when another need arises? Where can they take future burn victims when the need is crucial?
I pray that a place will become available. No one wants to have to go there, but when this devastation happens, they need to be quickly taken to where they can begin treatment – a place where family can be with them.
My husband had a full recovery.
Alicia A. Unger
North Manchester
Republican proposals are head-scratchers
In the June 3 Journal Gazette, I noticed a couple of articles that have me asking of the GOP: Just what are they thinking?
First is the idea put forth by presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that the voting age should be raised to 25. This ploy, of course, is to blunt any advantage to the Democrats in obtaining younger people’s votes. He would allow 18- to 24-year-olds to vote if they could pass a civics test, roughly recalling the days when Black voters had to pass some sort of test designed to stymie their enfranchisement. Of course, there is always the problem of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution (look it up).
Then, in the same issue is a piece on already-passed legislation in some states loosening child labor laws (in Iowa, for instance, allowing 14-year-old girls to work as cocktail waitresses), citing worker shortages as the rationale for this idiocy and ignoring the huge number of people trying to get into the country so they can find a job.
So, people are too young to vote but yet old enough to serve drinks in what can only be described as less-than-perfect working conditions.
Does anyone out there think these are directions we should be moving?
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne
Ultimate insult for book banners
It was recently reported that Utah primary schools have banned the Bible for “vulgarity and violence.” Sometimes your prejudice and religious myopia come back to bite you in the hindquarters.
John Gospodarek
Fort Wayne
Savvy with money? You’re a lucky one
It was interesting to see one of the conditions for passing the debt ceiling agreement was imposing work requirements on older Americans who receive food aid. This while cutting the budget of the IRS and keeping tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.
My wife and I are retired, and we’re doing all right. We managed to raise two children, help them through college and put enough away to live a comfortable retirement with the help of Social Security. But, in all our working years, I’ll be danged if we could ever figure out how to find that goose that lays the golden eggs. Lord knows we tried.
I know America provides the opportunity for people to grow up to become president or earn a million dollars. It happens. But see, the thing is, it has to be one of your personal talents. You need to be good at it. Really good. Here’s a little analogy.
Over the years our family has gotten together for birthdays, and of course after a good meal the lights go down and someone enters the room with a beautiful cake lit with candles. The room goes silent, then erupts in the singing of “Happy Birthday.”
It’s joyful and heartfelt and one of the most cacophonous wails you could ever imagine hearing. And, God, I love it every time I hear it. It’s sung with sheer unbridled enthusiasm and all the happiness in the universe.
The point is, while a few in the group could pull off a magnificent four-part harmony of “Happy Birthday,” most can’t. And that’s the way it is with money.
People who have an exceptional talent will make a lot of it. They see how to do it and and are great at it. Those who are adequate at it will make an adequate living, and those who just can’t understand it (singing or working) will just go hoarse trying or run out of steam because of age and adversity over time.
So, if older Americans need food aid because they’re hungry, and could never figure out how to make money in the first place, telling them to “go to work” is the equivalent of telling them to tote another five-pound rock on their back while Congress cuts the budget of the IRS and keeps tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.
It’s something to consider the next time we all sing “Happy Birthday.”
Carl L. Peters
Fort Wayne
Goose concerns call for creative solution
At the age of 82 years and 10 months, I have run afoul of the law as a result of the egregious act of peppering geese in the buttocks with my Red Ryder BB gun in an effort to keep them from overfertilizing our lawn. This nefarious act has placed me in the crosshairs of the DNR, which graciously decided not to incarcerate me.
However, all believers know that God works in mysterious ways. This put me in contact with a kind and thoughtful young officer who provided another method of solving this issue while keeping me from the shadows of the Indiana state prison.
For several years I have had a vision of using a bad situation to help those in need. My big idea was to have the DNR collect a gaggle of geese and deliver them to a sympathetic processing plant, which would process these geese. The frozen geese could then be transported to organizations that could provide food for those in need.
I was provided with the name of someone who might be able to make this vision a reality. Upon the advice of a friendly DNR officer, I have put away my Red Ryder BB gun.
Clyde Markley
Fort Wayne