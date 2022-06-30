Peace by the sword can’t be called peace
In a June 11 letter, Tim Tiernon again weighs in on the war in Ukraine. Tiernon has become an apologist for Vladimir Putin’s revisionist view of history in which Russia has a right to reclaim territory it acquired by force over centuries. The territory Ukraine encompassed at its independence in 1991 was similar to that it comprised dating back seven or more centuries, which the Russian empire slowly usurped piecemeal over time.
Tiernon cobbles together a series of notions intended to justify Russia’s invasion. First he says “Russian is an ethnicity and ... Russia desires to protect its ethnicity regardless of modern national borders.” Thereby Russia can invade another sovereign nation to protect its ethnicity? He declares: “It is difficult to understand the intense nationalism of the Ukrainians” since Ukraine has only been an independent nation a short while. However, to quote Tiernon himself, Ukrainian is an “ethnicity” that has existed for centuries. Their nationalist pride is quite understandable.
Tiernon’s support of Putin’s aggression is despicable at best, especially since the latter’s rhetoric mirrors that of Adolf Hitler, who scooped up areas that were once a part of the German-speaking world. What Tiernon in effect is doing is supporting the idea that “might makes right.”
Finally, he gets to the point, the achievement of peace. His contention is that the U.S. is somehow responsible for resolving this war by negotiating a settlement. It is up to the Ukrainians and Russians to do that chore.
Since Tiernon blames the U.S. because we are, along with a number of other NATO allies, supplying arms to the Ukrainians to help them defend their land, I have to conclude he believes no such military aid should ever have been given. And where would that have led? Most sober-minded, rational observers would say Ukraine long ago would have been overrun.
So, is that the peace Tiernon would desire, peace upended and restored by the sword? Would that really be peace?
David Oberstar
Fort Wayne
Treasured fathers deserve our respect
I have a father in heaven, but God gave me an earthly father as well. My father was loving and there for me and my brother, Alan, always; though he was not perfect, only God is.
No father is always right. They do the best they can.
Not all dads love their children; that is sad. A father is a role model for his children. Take time out to be with them and have some fun.
Fathers should be hard workers to provide a roof over their families, keep them secure and safe and, above all, love their families unconditionally.
My father was a role model for us children and he loved us. He was a Catholic; he had one woman in his life, my mother. He loved my mother until the day of her death. He did not believe in divorce, but got one anyway. He continued to be friends with my mother.
On Sundays we still had our family meals together, mom, dad and us kids, even after the divorce. He told us to make sure our children are in church, keep them safe and raise them under God’s commandments. God commands us to honor our fathers and mothers, to respect them at all times.
If your father is still with you – be sure to tell him just how much you love him. Tomorrow is not a promised day, so tell your loved ones each and every day how much you love them.
Arlene Lee Bachman
Van Wert