Simple solution will ease jail overcrowding
There is a 100% effective, foolproof solution to the crowded jail situation in Allen County: Stay out of jail.
If you don’t like the conditions, just don’t put yourself there. It’s not difficult.
If you need something to do during those hours you may get in trouble, get a job.
Why is no one suggesting this? It seems like a pretty simple solution.
Margaret Bolinger
Decatur
Repurposed buildings could be jail solution
Fort Wayne has a new hot topic on the burner: whether to refurbish a jail that has outgrown its 1981 purpose or relocate and build a new facility. Tough decisions are on the table no matter if you choose Option A, Option B or even an Option C.
The first snag is riverfront development. Those opposed will say the commissioners want a new site to open up the possibility of new commerce or housing along the river. Those for a new facility say it would be cheaper to build new elsewhere.
Location is a hot potato; nobody wants a jail in their neighborhood. Downtown has always been preferred with the Courthouse nearby. Yet, we are told refurbishing the old jail is too costly.
New property cost is an issue if the county does not already own the prospective land.
How about we get creative and think outside the box?
What if we took Rousseau Centre and reworked it as a new jail? We then gut the existing jail and rework that facility into a new administrative police and government office building.
Citizens will know politicians will not benefit from freeing up riverfront property and be relieved a jail is not in a neighborhood. The county will be relieved it does not have to buy property elsewhere and can use that savings to remodel both properties.
Gutting the jail and remodeling it into an administrative building would save taxpayers from buying a new property. The Rousseau building basement housed a jail and is used for law enforcement already. Reinforce the flooring, add the cell blocks, and you are right across the street from the Courthouse, immediately saving time and money.
Do a feasibility study and bounce that idea off the judge. Fort Wayne and Allen County can say a federal judge fixed the problem – or we can come up with a creative solution ourselves.
David L. Nichols
Fort Wayne
Birth control options make abortion unnecessary
I am repeatedly amazed at the articles and letters I see talking about what a terrible thing it is that Indiana has passed a law that restricts women from aborting their child without one instance of someone speaking up against the other side of this issue.
This is a living human being, often well along in development, and it is basically murdered. How can these women be so immune from this shame?
There are plenty of birth control options available. If you do not want to get pregnant, do the right thing, the responsible thing – use them.
William Cook
Leo-Cedarville