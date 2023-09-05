As arts fair returns, patron will be missed
As a native of Fort Wayne, I have spent my entire adult life involved in the arts, including the creation/development of community projects that promote, support and recognize local/regional artists ... both established and emerging.
Out of this passion grew the Fort Wayne Arts Festival, founded in 2000. There were challenges, but we have remained committed to our mission: providing a high-quality event for the artists, collectors and festival-goers; engaging the community in the experience/enjoyment of original art; and demonstrating how art and culture improve the livability of our community.
Incredible local talent, public art everywhere, new galleries and new imaginative programming, plus a top-notch museum of art. Through the collective efforts of so many, we have a rich cultural climate that is an enviable hothouse for development of the arts and artists.
So, thank you, Fort Wayne! Thank you for a beautiful venue; for such talented artists; for our loyal buyers; and our generous 2023 sponsors: Myers & Hayden Insurance, Ruth Koomler Art, Sharon Eisbart Corporate Art, Yellow Frame Project, Irene and Bob Walters, Genois and James Brabson, Dr. Linda McMurray, Dawn Wilson and Mitch Harper. We are proud and grateful to be part of this creative community.
Please enjoy the work of 40+ artists this year at Jefferson Pointe. See you at the Festival Sept. 9 and 10.
Special remembrance to the family and friends of Mimi Rolland, a true Fort Wayne heroine and favorite art patron. Mimi attended every Fort Wayne Arts Festival I can remember. She will be missed, but her spirit will always be with us. We love you, Mimi.
Teri Marquart
Fort Wayne
Travel alternative
Recent articles in The Journal Gazette about the heavy traffic on U.S. 30 prompt me to write. As various entities discuss possible solutions, I hope serious consideration is given to creating more train routes along this corridor.
Rachel Gross
North Manchester
Intersection upgrade part of larger plan
Something doesn’t seem to add up with the Indiana 930/Maplecrest Road intersection improvements project.
It appears the Indiana Department of Transportation and the City of New Haven are working in conjunction on this project.
INDOT’s engineering drawings mirror those of New Haven’s Lincoln Highway Corridor Plan.
A study performed by INDOT alleges that the primary cause of congestion at the intersection is in left turns at the intersection causing a high number of rear-end collisions. But the INDOT project environmental assessment document shows that of 62 non-fatal crashes that occurred between 2014 and 2016 at this intersection, only 11% were from left-hand turns.
Of the roughly 151 total crashes that have occurred around the intersection between 2017 and 2020, only 58% of the crashes were rear-end collisions. Statistically, only 10% of collisions would have been from left-hand turns. A separate national report from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics indicates that only 10% of rear-end collisions are a result of left hand turns.
I spoke with an Indianapolis civil engineer with more than 35 years of experience (with no prior knowledge of the New Haven development plan) who said, “There is more to this than just eliminating LHTs at 930. Someone is developing that corner and we (taxpayers) are paying for the solution to the developers traffic problem at 930.”
I agree.
It’s a solution in search of a problem at the taxpayers’ expense.
Richard Bleich
New Haven