Lessons of tolerance are one of arts’ gifts
Both the Philharmonic management team and orchestra members seem to have forgotten their audience.
I was blessed to be born into a family that introduced me to the arts from infancy onward. I have found the wonderful arts scene to be both a refuge and a safe harbor.
Sadly, there has been an alarming deterioration in the arts scene recently. It is a loss to our community.
Developing, sustaining and enhancing our assets keeps this community resilient and thriving. Letting them deteriorate and disintegrate is unfortunate.
We truly miss the classical programming that was available for decades here. Puzzling to me has been the lack of curiosity about one’s field.
A few years ago, attending a concert, we sat in front of the family of one of the Philharmonic musicians. The musician had written a book for children about the orchestra and had a school-age child. We mentioned that they probably enjoyed “From the Top.” It, along with “Science Friday,” are two of the finest offerings from public radio. The family was unaware of this fine program featuring young, classically trained musicians.
Many connected with the Philharmonic are unaware that the Rhinehart Music School and concert halls feature acoustics installed by the premier architectural/acoustic firm in our county. Such a fine facility and yet the campus has never promoted it properly and many connected with the Philharmonic are unaware of its significance.
The oligarchy in charge when we came in the mid-seventies was content with its situation and hampered the Fort with regard to growth and development. However, that group did an admirable job of developing and running the arts organizations. There are lessons to be learned from their success.
While we are witnessing a diminishing of our artistic world locally, we still have our wonderful church, Trinity Episcopal. It is a special world with exquisite music. For that we are blessed.
Audiences and customers keep organizations and businesses alive. Gratitude and appreciation and thoughtfulness about their presence will help our world and community improve.
Maggie Vegeler
Fort Wayne
Energy policy can sway young voters to GOP
On Election Night, I gathered with fellow members of the Purdue College Republicans to watch the results color the map red. But despite voters trusting our party on many important issues, including the economy and crime, Republican candidates lost in the races that mattered most. How did this happen?
One critical factor is young voters. They came out in near-record numbers, broke overwhelmingly for Democrats and helped tip races across the country.
For Republicans, this turnout should be a wakeup call and push the GOP to take seriously any opportunity to earn the vote of my fellow young voters.
In my view, and as polling makes clear, leading on clean energy and climate is a prime opportunity. It’s one of the chief concerns of the rising generation, including among young Republicans, too. By offering market-based solutions that meet the challenge here and push other countries to do their part, like the Baker-Shultz plan, the party could show real credibility on this critical topic and help turn the tide of the youth vote across America.
I’m thankful we have representatives in Indiana – such as Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun and Reps. Larry Bucshon and Jim Baird – who are ahead on this trend and are already stepping it up on sensible energy and environmental solutions. I hope they’ll keep it going.
Matt Stachler
Fort Wayne