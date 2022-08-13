Lawmakers’ actions again engender shame in state
I want to be proud of my home state, but right now, I can’t be.
Indiana has enacted Senate Bill 1, telling people who can get pregnant that they do not have control over their own bodies. This move sends a loud and clear message to all Hoosiers who can get pregnant: “We know better than you do.”
I was born and raised in Indiana. I have spent 18 years here, and I am heartbroken to see Indiana take yet another step backward in protecting our civil liberties. Before SB 1, it was House Bill 1041 (the trans sports ban), and before that, it was the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Seeing Indiana tell people who can get pregnant that they have no choice, that they must be forced to remain pregnant, saddens me so much as a member of Gen Z. This extreme government overreach in Hoosiers’ personal lives is too much, and it is clear the Republican supermajority will not stop here.
Indiana is the only home I’ve ever known, and I want to be proud of the fact that I am a Hoosier – but in this moment, I simply cannot be.
Reece Axel-Adams
Anderson
Food-assistance cuts are a burden for many
Senior citizens and people with disabilities who are living on Social Security and receiving food assistance (SNAP, for example) are getting screwed by the state of Indiana. Two states out of 50 have lowered food assistance money drastically.
The price of food is still increasing, yet our food assistance money was reduced. If only I could get work, then I would not have to depend on government assistance.
Gary Helmke
Fort Wayne
National Night Out salutes public safety agencies
I would like to thank the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Community Relations Division, the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and all the citizens who attended the National Night Out event at Friemann Square on Aug. 2.
While I could not attend because of breathing problems, I drove by several times to see the outstanding turnout and reminisce about the National Nights Out my Linda and I used to attend so many years ago.
What made them so popular in the past was that it was part of the community-oriented policing that brought the police closer to the citizens of the quadrant where the event took place. Southwest was the biggest, and citizens from the other quadrants would also attend.
Unfortunately, the attendance numbers dwindled and the National Night Out faded from thoughts.
A few years ago, FWPD established a Community Relations Division and, once again, events such as the National Night Out have helped jumpstart the efforts to bring us all together to taste the rewards of being a community. A place where opportunities can be found, relationships can be formed and diversity can be embraced.
It’s another chance for our city to stand up and celebrate our youth, families and neighborhoods in a venue where everyone is welcome to have fun, eat food, hug a cop or their K9 and even become a firefighter as you sit behind the wheel wearing a fire hat.
We have a local “sister city,’’ New Haven, which also organized a National Night Out. I saw they had an outstanding turnout as well. All public safety departments were represented and the citizens embraced them and their neighbors in support of community.
We love our communities, public safety agencies and neighbors. This is just the beginning.
Jerry Vandeveer
Fort Wayne