Assistance for animals coming at perfect time
It’s bad enough when your sewer pipes at home fail. Imagine that happening at an animal shelter. Such was the reality at Humane Fort Wayne’s Hanna Street location this past June.
One day, all the kennel drains backed up at the same time the toilets revolted. This meant no running water for the 100+ animals and 20 humans in the building. No running water also meant no laundry (and we do hundreds of pounds every day).
While all of this was transpiring, we had another emergency brewing across town at our spay/neuter/wellness clinic on Maycrest Drive. Mother Nature did a number on our transformer, which led to a small electrical fire just outside our operating room. Staff and volunteers, assisted by Fort Wayne firefighters from Station 10, enacted emergency protocols, and all of the animals (some still under anesthesia) recovered in the backs of our personal vehicles or waited outside on the lawn until the fire department and the electricians gave the all-clear.
Aging infrastructure sometimes is overwhelming for nonprofit leaders. I’ve always worked to invest donor dollars into animals’ care and provide only those repairs vital to our day-to-day operations, rather than pour money into our ancient facilities.
But last month’s (literal) perfect storm was a sign that Humane Fort Wayne’s well-loved buildings have reached their maximum potential and dutifully served their purposes for the decades we’ve been in this community. We’re excited about the state-of-the-art shelter and education center being constructed at 901 Leesburg Road. Our spacious new facility will quadruple the number of shelter animals we can help.
And vacating Hanna Street means we can give that space a proper makeover and repurpose our beloved flagship building to become Indiana’s only freestanding social service agency for pets and their people. I can’t wait to see new life breathed into Hanna Street, allowing us more kennels to do emergency and natural disaster response or to help with more national cases like the 2022 beagle rescue. We’ll be able to practice true community animal wellness, ensuring we’re meeting the needs of pets living with low-income individuals or with elderly clients and/or others with barriers to accessing quality care.
Our current state-of-the-heart buildings may be attempting to throw in the towel (which we can’t even launder), but we know the future of Humane Fort Wayne is brighter than ever. To support our capital campaign in its final stretch, please consider making a pledge or a one-time gift at humanefw.org. Together, we can unleash so much more love for both pets and people.
Jessica Henry-Johnson
Executive director, Humane Fort Wayne
Social Security shows Congress can’t be trusted
The average Joe Citizen trusts the government to keep its promise in regard to Social Security.
Union chiefs and industrialists have gone to prison for dipping into retirement funds. But what they did pales in comparison to what numerous Congresses have done to Social Security. It was profitable through the 1960s, but Congress couldn’t allow a profitable program to exist when it needed to feed pork barrel projects. Even though their actions were in essence the same as the criminal union chiefs and industrialists, they avoided incrimination by passing laws making it legal to rob the Social Security pot of money. Now, the media predict insolvency in less than a decade.
All political parties are guilty of betraying Joe Citizen’s trust in the Social Security promise. It may be too late, but if Congress actually reversed all the legislation and kept Social Security out of the general fund, it may actually return to a profitable funded program. But I’m not going to hold my breath.
If you break down the word “Congress,” you can obtain a definition. “Con” is short for “contra” – opposite or against, an argument or evidence in opposition. “Gress” can mean “to step; to move.” Therefore, “Congress” could mean “to move against or in opposition.” If you review what Congress has done with Social Security money, and legislative actions in general, the moving-in-opposition definition fits.
Bottom line, politicians can’t be trusted.
Ronald Baker
Fort Wayne
Children’s good manners reflect back on parents
While eating at Pizza Hut in Waynedale on July 12, it was a pleasure to watch a young man be so nice to a younger brother and sister.
As they walked out to their car, the young man quickly opened the door to put two big boxes on the seat behind the driver side. Then he quickly came around and opened the front passenger side for his brother and back passenger side for his sister.
After shutting those doors, he went around to the driver side, got in and proceeded to drive away with everyone in their proper place, including the pizza.
To say the least, the parents of these children have trained their children well.
I even told the manager what I saw and he said too that it is nice to see the good that comes from good upbringing of children.
God bless this family. I hope they see this writeup and realize I am writing about them.
Janice M. Buck
Fort Wayne