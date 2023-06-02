Outsized sway of individual rights
After reading Mark Simmons’ letter of May 13 (“Flag flying on high now too-rare sight”), I agree with Richard Kolkman (“Flag at half-staff new national norm,” May 19) about the flags flying at half-staff.
We have mass shootings practically every day, and since we don’t seem able to pass reasonable gun laws and we can’t successfully get our gun problems in hand, flying the flags continually at half-staff is the least we can do for all of the victims of gun violence.
It is such a tragedy that so many believe their individual rights take precedence over human life.
Karen Deemer
Edgerton, Ohio
America at a crossroads
The campaign to “Make America Great Again” piqued my curiosity to determine the period of America’s greatness within my lifetime.
In my childhood and early youth, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan at the end of World War II and blew North Korea to smithereens during the Korean War. Jim Crow laws governed the South, and lynchings were a public spectacle.
Throughout the rest of the country, segregation dictated housing, employment and career opportunities. Discriminated groups were openly referred to by epithets, and advocates for equal treatment of these groups were called “(fill in the epithet) lovers.” Women were placed on a pedestal and idealized as mothers and housewives, while deflowering them of their virtue was a male pastime.
Beginning in my teenage years and continuing through my adulthood, civil rights legislation was enacted to prohibit discriminatory practices; the Equal Rights Amendment to guarantee equal legal rights to all American citizens regardless of sex was submitted to the states for ratification; mass protests were mounted against the Vietnam War and the bombing of North Vietnam; and political correctness muted open vocalization of epithets.
Those measures were counteracted by Americans identified as a “silent majority” that encompassed the “moral majority” of citizens. The ERA failed ratification; the War on Terror legitimized the devastation of Afghanistan, the turning of Iraq into rubble and any other military action we choose to undertake; social media became the platform for vindictive epithets; and “woke” became a four-letter word.
At present, we are staring down Russia and China, we are committing daily acts of terror on ourselves, some form of discrimination is embedded in our political and social decisions, and there seem to be no self-evident truths we can agree on.
“MAGA” would take us back to a time when everyone knew their place and was kept there, and we were unapologetic about our use of military force. The other choices are to recognize that we have the opportunity to achieve greatness if we aspire to that goal; or do what we want and just pretend that everything is hunky-dory and that, as blessed people, our “democracy” will work things out on its own.
Chester Baran
Fort Wayne
Full range of products needed
I wholeheartedly agree with all Sarah Leblanc says about having menstrual products (and clothing if needed) available at schools for girls, so as not to add to their anxiety during this time (May 25).
I would, however, like to mention that for many girls in younger grades, tampons are not an option, so please be sure to have sanitary pads available for those who cannot use tampons yet.
Many girls are beginning their menses earlier these days and are not ready or not comfortable using tampons.
While donating school supplies, maybe think about throwing in a box of pads also if you have an older elementary school girl or middle school girl. It saves a lot of embarrassment, and yes, please talk to your girls about their periods at home so they aren’t surprised.
Diane Mould
Fort Wayne