Ukrainian resistance born of earlier atrocity
Most likely you know of the Holocaust. But what do you know about Holodomor?
The Ukrainian Famine is also known as Holodomor, meaning “death by hunger.” This dreadful famine was premeditated by the Soviet Union, headed by Joseph Stalin. In 1932-33, millions of Ukrainians were starved to death because they would neither submit to collectivization nor denounce their nationalistic pride and heritage.
Soviet police confiscated farmers’ homes, livestock, wheat crops, whatever was edible or valuable. They imposed heavy grain taxes, deliberately leaving families to starve. Those who resisted were shot to death or deported to Siberia. Some chose to burn their homes to the ground and kill their livestock instead of handing it over to Soviet authorities.
When the Soviets could not create class warfare between farmers and laborers, Stalin ordered the confiscation of all food. It was so bad that people resorted to eating whatever they could find, including roots, leaves, bark off trees and even dead animals. There was also cannibalism.
There were huge pits dug on the outskirts of towns and villages where corpses were collected and dumped. A wagon would come around daily collecting the dead. This campaign of terror was organized to instill fear within the people, and force them to relinquish all that they had.
At the time, the New York Times published that there was no hunger in Ukraine; it was all an anti-communist propaganda.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of this horrific atrocity on the Ukrainian people. Now the Evil Empire is, once more, killing Ukrainians to annihilate their heritage, culture and identity, and to capture the riches in agriculture and mineral land. The tsarism of Moscow came into existence in 1721 and has been trying to break the Ukrainian identity ever since. And that, my friends, is why the Ukrainians are putting up such a fierce resistance.
Al Metel
Fort Wayne
‘True-blue’ Americans welcome robust debate
Chester Baran (Letters, Jan. 20) attempted to define “true-blue Americans.” I find his characterizations and biases a bit simple in nature and inaccurate in content.
Citizenship in this 246-year-old, constantly evolving democracy is an advanced membership in a highly complex society. Baran’s descriptions imply that if you are “true blue,” there is only one deity. If you are “true blue,” you are an irresponsible spendthrift. And finally, if you are “true blue,” you believe blindly in a government that conquers, dominates and exploits in the name of a single deity.
Because of our complex society, and the freedoms allowed, I’m sure we can find individuals who meet Baran’s biases. I’m sure we can find historical examples of our government behaving at times in ways that support his description. But his broad-stroke attempt to define “true-blue Americans” with such a closed limited description defies reality.
Can you not be “true blue” while being a Muslim, or a Buddhist, or other religion? If you respect veterans but are critical of the armed forces, does that mean you’re not “true blue”? If you find fault with commerce or specific corporate corruption, does that mean you’re not “true blue”? If you find fault with our government and campaign to make changes, does that mean you’re not “true blue”?
To be a “true-blue American” to me is to enjoy, utilize and protect the freedoms of our democracy. Our complex democracy gives Baran the right to voice his opinions without fear. Whether he is right or wrong can also be discussed freely.
Ron Baker
Fort Wayne