Authoritarian tendencies turn off GOP voter
At one time I was a door-to-door salesman from Elkhart to Marion. I met with hundreds of families. What I can attest to is how similar and kind people were. If it was late and I was far from home, then dinner was offered – or, once, my first sip of moonshine. People were downright neighborly.
These neighbors across the state were people trying their best to make good decisions for their families. Sometimes their circumstances made their decisions difficult. Mostly, they seemed to just want to go about their business and not have outside forces interrupt their lives.
I find my life and the lives of my neighbors are being interrupted by the state. Our legislature believes a 10-year-old rape victim should be forced under the penalty of law to carry a child to birth. If that sentence does not turn your stomach, there is no point in reading further.
It seems our state is not content with subjugating women back to second-class citizenship. Why not pick on transgender youth, literature, art and what I can wear while they are at it? What possible legal argument supports the banning of medical care for transgender children? This law is unjustifiable.
I know many wonderful nonbinary children. The world is colorful. Like the rest of us, they just want to go about their day and not have an outside force harass them. They certainly can’t want the state to make their very existence or their medical treatments illegal.
I am an older white male and likely not a target for the state – at least not yet. But when my neighbor’s rights are infringed upon, then so are mine. Hence, I’m going to ask the unthinkable. Please vote against this radicalized, theocratic Republican Party until they come to their senses. They are no longer the party I used to vote for, but are rather turning America into an authoritarian country one state at a time.
If we can’t stop this in the voting booth, then I worry about our future as a nation.
Scott D. Rumage
Fort Wayne
Hold state accountable for wetlands protection
On May 25, the Supreme Court ruled against anglers, paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
In Sackett v. EPA, the highest court drastically curbed protection of our waters, putting at risk vital wildlife habitat, drinking water and those wetlands that help mitigate devastating floods that put humans and wildlife at risk. The loss of wetlands that will come from this ruling will endanger those wetlands that are vital in the mitigation of destructive floods that have become ever more frequent throughout Indiana. As we continue to develop floodplains, straighten waterways, and drain fens, bogs and marshes, we not only decrease the safety of our drinking water but destroy vital habitat for wildlife as well.
Indiana is no stranger to wetland loss. Our state was once home to our country’s largest, and most vibrant, wetland, the Grand Kankakee Marsh. This often-forgotten jewel was larger than even the Everglades, and home to wildlife diversity that is nearly impossible to imagine in our state today. While the Grand Kankakee may never be returned to its former glory, we must demand that those wetlands that remain today do not meet a similar fate.
The Supreme Court’s ruling has returned protection of Hoosier wetlands to our legislators. It is our job to make sure all our elected officials understand the importance of our natural heritage to their constituents. The Indiana Wildlife Federation calls on Hoosiers to stand up for water and demand that our elected officials help safeguard this vital resource for future generations.
Dan Boritt
Executive director
Indiana Wildlife Federation