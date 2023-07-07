‘Upgrade’ on Indiana 3 made matters worse
I drive from Fort Wayne to Noble Hawk Golf Course in Kendallville three or four times a week.
Indiana 3 has been a very nice four-lane concrete highway for years. It was a huge surprise last year when I saw a paving company getting ready to work on the road between Laotto and Kendallville, a stretch that really wasn’t bad. I assumed they would repave with a nice, smooth coat of asphalt on top of the concrete – not so. They paved the highway with a gravelly, noisy coat of chip-and-seal, just like they would on a lightly traveled podunk county road.
What in the world was INDOT thinking?
With heavy traffic and a speed limit of 60-65 mph (which is rarely followed), the road is already developing ruts and beginning to break down. The ride is extremely rough, and your car sounds like an airplane. Recently, I saw they are already putting down new sections of chip-and-seal.
Whoever was responsible for this terrible decision made a huge mistake. Hopefully in the near future they will recognize their error in judgment with a repaving of asphalt. All who drive this route will be very appreciative.
Dwight Johnson
Fort Wayne
Kindness at vet’s office
My sincere thank you to the lovely young lady who paid my veterinarian bill a week or so ago.
Her generous good deed was greatly appreciated, and I will always remember her kindness.
Connie Lee
Fort Wayne
An act of character
A huge thank you to the gentleman who kindly returned some money I had dropped at Science Central recently. His actions speak to his character, and his thoughtfulness should be commended. Again, thank you so much.
Catherine Sallaz
Fort Wayne
Kennedy Jr. has framework for peace
The prosperity of Ukraine has been substantially diminished over its civil conflict and outbreak of war, a tragedy of the common interests of humanity. The success of Ukraine as an independent nation born in 1991 is dependent on pressures similar to none since the United States broke free from Great Britain.
Ben Franklin was allegedly asked a question of whether the U.S. would be a republic or a monarchy. Flip this question for Ukraine, respecting major East-West realities, and the answer would still be, “a republic, if you can keep it.”
To end this disaster, we must understand the realities thoroughly studied by international relations academics who have long warned us of the danger of putting forth security arrangements that are not inclusive of all stakeholder nations. President Joe Biden’s failure to build an inclusive framework around Ukraine is the starting point for a resolution.
Biden is being challenged by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recognizes the need for a foreign policy built around peace as his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, envisioned in his 1963 speech titled “A Strategy of Peace.” Many heroic leaders for peace have been murdered, including President Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy Jr.’s father, as the peace movement grew irregularly under the paranoid rise of militarism. Making peace is in the core beliefs of RFK Jr., who understands the peace movement is inclusive writ large with nations at different levels of social development.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne