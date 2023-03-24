Balance as essential in politics as music
One of the amenities afforded by modern technology that my wife and I very much enjoy is Sirius XM radio. Along with NPR, Radio Classics and Margaritaville, I very much enjoy listening to music from the ’40s ,’50s, and ’60s – and sometimes the ’70s and ’80s. I even, once in a while, venture to the ’90s and the 2000s. The ’40s were my parents’ time, and the late ’50s and ’60s were my time.
Listening to that music, I think of changes in our culture over the past 70 years. The difference in how entertainment is presented/consumed is, I think, a good example of those changes. The songs of the ’40s did speak of love and passion, but not nearly as graphically as the ’50s or ’60s, let alone in 2023. And the language used in all forms of entertainment is much more graphic and accepted as normal.
I believe the progression of popular music and other forms of entertainment and education has an effect on our culture as the “edginess” of acceptable topics approaches, and portrayals of “normal life” keeps getting sharper.
This has to have an effect on just about everyone, but especially young people. What is now considered the cultural norm can be considered a good thing due to “opening new windows,” to quote Agnes Gooch from “Mame.” Of course, Agnes became pregnant when she was encouraged by Auntie Mame to go exploring.
As with almost everything in life, the progression of our culture is a complicated thing. All the technological advancements and more “enlightened” entertainment offerings have both positive and negative aspects and consequences.
I am not interested in going back to the ’40s or even the ’60s. Too many positive advancements have been made to say that the “oldies but goodies” or the time “when I was a kid” would be better than our lives today.
Our society, the creators of our culture, must assess all this and find ways to balance the positives and negatives to help our upcoming generations cope with the effects. I have described issues such as this as being “a greasy ball with no handles.”
This I do know: Neither the politically far right nor far left has the best answers. Somewhere in our world there are leaders who can provide that balance. I only wish they were on my ballot.
Jim Smith
North Manchester
I respect a lot of Jennifer McCormick’s views, but I take exception to the statement, “Vouchers are a program for wealthy white suburban kids (Journal Gazette, March 2).” I do not think McCormick should make such a broad statement.
I know families that receive vouchers, and they are not wealthy, white or suburban. They are working hard to make ends meet and are very thankful for the school vouchers they receive.
If McCormick expects people to listen to her ideas, she needs to think about how statements like this will impact her ability to reach the common person. I believe McCormick has many good ideas for education and hope she rethinks how to make statements that show her knowledge of education.
Sally Halterman
Garrett
Scam avoidance tip
To help avoid telephone scams, have a code word with your family members. If a scammer calls posing as a family member (using artificial speech so it sounds like a family member), simply ask for the code word. If they don’t respond, hang up. It’s a simple solution that may save you a lot of money.
Linda Steele
Fort Wayne