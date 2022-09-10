Banks’ newsletter a litany of untruths
The words politician and liar have become synonymous. To many people today, if he or she is a politician, they must be a liar.
Unfortunately, that certainly is the case when it comes to Jim Banks.
In his latest newsletter, Congressman Banks trashes President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, calling it the student loan sham. I have no problem with an honest debate on any issue, but I do have a serious problem when our congressman blatantly lies about the facts, as he often does.
His most recent big lie is a whopper. Banks states: “President Biden is charging the average Hoosier taxpayer over $2,000.”
Don’t be alarmed, folks; this is simply not true. Your tax bill is not going to increase and Hoosiers are not going to be charged an extra $2,000. For this to happen, the IRS tax code would have to be changed, which would require new legislation to be passed by Congress and signed into law by the president.
Banks also states: “The working class should not be forced to pay for the wealthiest Americans’ college degrees.” I guess our congressman does not consider teachers, nurses, public service employees, trade school and community college graduates and many other graduates as the working class.
Proper etiquette when addressing or referring to a congressman is to preface their name with “The Honorable.” I will refer to ours as just Congressman Jim Banks.
Stephen Ogborn
Fort Wayne
Nearby options exist for new jail site
The best place for a new jail is at 500 Coombs St. sandwiched between railroad tracks and the entire south side.
East of Coombs is a 350-foot dilapidated, condemned building from the year 2000; all of the land to the east, north and even around to the west is the St. Marys River.
Or maybe put it at the St. Marys River by South Anthony Boulevard, where Ronald Reagan helped sandbag. This site is a real place of nothing.
There is an old brick building on Coombs, an old telephone company building used for storage of pipes.
This location is really ideal: on the north side. Save more than $200 million by putting the jail here, a mile from the downtown Courthouse.
We could still use the current jail in a tremendous breakdown of prisoners in two locations.
This is by far the best location and it is in a sandwiched area of safety for all.
We must not go south; stay close to our Courthouse. We must save travel distance to our great Allen County courts.
Joseph L. Sablic
Fort Wayne
Sitting in judgment
The Bible is full of religious people who did not do right in the sight of the Lord, and now I see, referring to the newspaper dated Sept. 4 (“Several religions favor right to abortion”), that The Journal Gazette is full of them as well.
E.K. Goldsberry
Fort Wayne
Recommended reading
I wrote to everyone when Barack Obama was president and I saw all the preference given to certain groups of people to read George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” and also “1984” when I came across the knowledge that the government can track you.
Now with Joe Biden in office, I ask you to add to that list “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand; you will see the similarities in how Biden is running the government. You may be able to find these also on DVD or streaming. I know “Atlas Shrugged” is streaming but you must watch all three parts to get the effect and message.
Richard Burridge
Fort Wayne