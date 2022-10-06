Banks shows his loyalty isn’t with constituents
Rep. Jim Banks seems more concerned about promoting the legacy of a former president than representing Indiana’s 3rd District.
If Banks wants to join Donald Trump’s PR team and try to explain away the Jan. 6 riot and classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, he should feel free to pursue that dream. But I want a congressman from northeast Indiana who would rather host a town hall meeting in Fort Wayne than go to some fundraiser in Florida.
That’s why I’m voting for Gary Snyder for Congress.
Robert Enders
Fort Wayne
Hyperbole no basis for political discourse
Robert Sparkman’s letter “Democratic agenda should cause voters to flee” (Sept. 20) is a classic example of misinformation and biases by painting whole groups with the same broad brush.
If one were to agree with and follow Sparkman’s reasoning, then Republican leadership promotes pathological lying and adultery by paying for mistresses then denying anything happened even though there was proof of the payment.
Republican leadership promotes fraud through establishment of businesses such as Trump University, which was founded to defraud people and forced to close.
Republican leadership promotes establishment of charitable foundations that are found to be corrupt and are forced to close.
Republican leadership supports making fun of handicapped people.
Republican leadership supports groups such as Q-Anon, which believes movie stars are part of a pedophile cabal.
Republican leadership supports white supremacists, Oath Keepers and the Capitol insurrectionists as these are all Donald Trump supporters.
Republican leadership has a “love affair” (Trump’s words, not mine) with Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin and other dictators.
I can go on and on as Sparkman did, but the reality is that there are extreme people in both parties and, yes, their beliefs and actions can be dangerous. Sparkman’s approach is full of misinformation, exaggeration and overstatement. Facts should be the basis for decisions – not hyperbole.
Jeffrey McCann
Spencerville
War Russia’s responsibility, all excuses aside
The Sept. 23 letter “Faulty premise undergirds Ukraine war stance” is Tim Tiernon’s fifth go at Russia’s war in Ukraine.
With all the stuff he threw into this rambling, meandering hodge-podge, it is difficult to corral a straight-line central focus or theme. Is it the notion that the U.S. is in a proxy war with Russia? Is it a rehash of the Crimea referendum story he proposed in an earlier letter, a story he doubles down on here even though, at his behest, I showed it to be erroneous. Or is it that, in his words, “[W]armongers have weaponized the theory that Ukraine is protecting Europe from being devoured by Russia”?
It is hard to disentangle a coherent central thesis from this letter. He even manages to work into his scatter-gun musings that “Ukrainian oligarchs and weapon makers” are somehow the controlling forces behind the war.
The one clear thing left out of this and previous letters by Tiernon is the acknowledgment that Russia invaded another sovereign nation without provocation with the intent to take over all or part of that country. All of the destruction and loss of life is solely the responsibility of Russia.
Trying to finesse that blatant truth as Tiernon has done does not change the facts. All of his musings and speculations notwithstanding, this war is Russia’s, as are all the consequences.
Punto final, as we say in Spanish.
David Oberstar
Fort Wayne