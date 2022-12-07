Banks needs to step up before making next move
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks says he’s going to huddle with family and constituents to assess a direction to follow and whether he should pursue a possible bid for Sen. Mike Braun’s open Senate seat if Braun runs for governor.
First, denounce the former president and the crazy influence crap peddled by extremist conservative PACs and MAGA backers. Second, start taking care of us in your district. A difference of opinion does not render us evil.
Reason might keep Banks in office.
Jeff Hamilton
Auburn
Election certification is a sacred duty
As I read the Nov. 29 paper, I became so very sad to see my country, the USA, devalued in integrity and honesty (“GOP county in Arizona refuses to certify vote”). I can see my creator sitting with his face in his hands and weeping uncontrollably, wondering maybe why did he actually give humans free will? Even though I know why he did, it still saddens my soul to see votes not being counted in any election. How dare prominent people think they have the right to disallow a person’s vote because of choice, race, male/female, religion, etc.?
Elected officials have a duty to do their job and do it with intelligence, honesty and integrity.
Those who do not follow the law intended to serve all the people, not just a select few, should be fired and people put into position to do what is right for all of humanity. Change is vital for this country to survive the wiles of the future. Will we be prepared for what is to come, or will this society be destroyed by the so-called powerful, wealthy and dishonest people of the world?
Linda Ralston
Fort Wayne
‘You guys’ grates
I am appalled by the use of the phrase “you guys” on TV and in the newspaper. This is being used by news reporters and seasoned TV hosts. Using “you guys” six-plus times in a two-minute interview is ridiculous. Who edits these shows?
Is this accepted? Did they take an English class or a public speaking class in college? My English teacher would be rolling over in her grave if she heard this.
Maybe start using “you gals” or just say “you.”
“You guys” is also being used by waiters, waitresses and store clerks. Maybe we could all learn, or relearn, the proper way to talk to people respectfully.
Please drop the “guys” and be sure to use proper English in your reporting. I will be listening and reading to see whether this improves.
Ellen Snyder
Fort Wayne
Frustrating oversight
A pre-election opinion piece examined the secretary of state race. I immediately recognized it as garbage when all three candidates that were on everyone’s ballot were not included.
Kristi Avery
Fort Wayne
Got headlines?
So, COVID was not expunged in 2022. Nor were we named the nation’s cleanest city or even host of a pickleball tournament.
But a new year beckons, and with it hopes for 2023.
What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Dec. 23 to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our annual look ahead.