Banks’ obstructionism contrary to our needs
Indiana needs to vote for candidates who offer solutions rather than obstruction.
These are some of the votes by Rep. Jim Banks: against the HEROES act; against the Violence Against Women Act; against the American Rescue Plan; against the Jan. 6 committee; against the Infrastructure and Jobs Act; against the Affordable Insulin Act; against funding for infant formula; and against HR 7688 to prevent gouging customers on gas prices. He also cosponsored a bill that states life begins at conception, thus all birth control and abortion would be banned, and his name is on the amicus brief to the Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election.
He has refused to debate to defend his voting record.
Indiana needs the benefits offered and the solutions addressed by each of the bills he voted against.
We may be gerrymandered, but if everyone votes we can change the dynamic. We need leaders in Washington, not obstructionists.
P.E. Cordes
Fort Wayne
Convert building to save on jail construction
I would like to add my two cents’ worth on where to build the new jail.
Someone mentioned the Rousseau Centre awhile back. That would make a lot of sense. To start with, there are already a few jail cells in that building, the Fort Wayne Police are in that building, plus there is an indoor parking garage. And the big plus is that there is a tunnel from that building under Main Street straight into the Courthouse. So no transportation with vans (saving gas) and no need for any extra security – the tunnel is all closed in so everyone is protected from all kinds of weather.
I am sure it would be cheaper to add the needed number of cells than to build a whole building. It seems like a win-win situation.
Sue Beck
Fort Wayne
NACS candidates’ beliefs counter to kids’ interests
Spooky season has arrived! However, as we are beginning to decorate our homes and decide on costumes, school board candidates Ben MacDonald, Jessica Hopkins and Darren Vogt are donning costumes labeled “transparency” and “liberty” to force our children to hate one another.
These candidates are hoping that Northwest Allen County Schools voters will not see that their campaigns are partnering with Moms for Liberty, Purple for Parents and Liberty Defense PAC. The “liberty” that is being preached is nothing less than their bigotry and close-mindedness; anyone who goes against their personal beliefs and ideology is the enemy.
Open-mindedness and working together are the values that should be taught in schools.
These candidates are refusing to work with the current school leadership teams and undermining any mandate that doesn’t coincide with their beliefs. They’re attempting to change the solidarity and cooperation that our children have been learning; where everyone belongs. If it goes against their ideological mandates, it’s automatically wrong. Everyone must look and act the way they insist; anything else is unacceptable. Nothing else will please them.
NACS voters need to see beyond the smoke and mirrors of their campaigns and understand that MacDonald, Hopkins and Vogt do not have our children’s best interests at heart. They don’t think people should get along – there should always be a villain to every story.
Krystal Patterson
Fort Wayne
Letters deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 8 election must be receive no later than noon Oct. 31 to be considered for publication.