Banks picks self-interest over his constituents
With only a couple of weeks to Election Day, it is of utmost importance that all of us be diligent and mindful of all that our elected officials have done to improve our lives and our country’s life.
From what has been going on in Washington, New York and Georgia, plus a few other states, we all need to sit back and truly think about how we will enter the polling booth and vote. Regardless of our past affiliation, we should all review what has happened to those we sent to Washington to represent us. It appears that for the most part they have forgotten about their roots and have decided to follow a path that could cost us our republic.
With all that has been discussed on TV, in the papers and in other venues, it appears Rep. Jim Banks has forgotten his oath of office and has on numerous occasions indicated that the last presidential election was stolen. He continues to believe and advocates that the opposition is allowing immigrants to enter our country illegally, which is a lie. Furthermore, he blames the current administration for the high cost of gas, which is also a lie.
Why has he not held a town meeting in Fort Wayne? Is he afraid he will be asked questions by his constituents about his voting in the current session of Congress?
With the way the Supreme Court has performed , it’s no wonder. Banks has and continues to support positions contrary to what most Hoosiers and Americans want. His priorities are for himself to move up in what used to be the Republican Party but is now the MAGA party. He is only interested in himself. He does not truly represent the 3rd District of our great state. I can only vote one time, and it will not be for Banks.
Jim Furos
Fort Wayne
Worker’s comp statement requires clarification
A statement by Marquita Walker in an Oct. 13 editorial would lead the reader to believe that an injured employee would be denied benefits if he/she were responsible for the industrial injury. This is incorrect, as the Indiana worker’s compensation law requires only that the injury occur during the scope of employment, and coverage for resulting medical and disability benefits would be provided by the insurance company.
Worker’s compensation, by law, is the sole remedy for all work-related injuries and does require that an employee file suit to collect benefits.
Harold E. Everett
Fort Wayne
Man-made climate change is an insulting hoax
Climate change is real, and our planet has experienced significant climate changes over the hundreds of millions of years of its existence.
When dinosaurs ruled the earth, the area that is now Indiana was covered by a shallow tropical sea and there were crocodiles and palm trees where Greenland is today. Fast forward to 10,000 years ago and today’s Indiana was under a one-mile thick glacier during the Ice Age. Fast-forward again to the mid-1970s when the earth was reportedly cooling once again – and Time magazine alerted us to the coming ice age on the cover of one of its issues.
Yes, climate change is real. But man-made climate change is a politically motivated scam that should insult the intelligence of any thinking person. The forces and dynamics that drive our climate are far beyond the reach of man. However, the politics and related skullduggery behind climate change are deliberately and deceitfully crafted and promulgated by man.
Warren Mead
Huntertown
Letters deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 8 election must be received by noon Monday to be considered for publication.