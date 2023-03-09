River’s natural beauty is worth preserving
I am disappointed to hear about the possible approval of Rum Runner Party Boats’ rezoning request. It saddens me to think of losing this beautiful natural area of our city.
There are inherent dangers when using the rivers that require a clear head and appropriate behavior which is often missing in those who have been drinking alcohol. To handle some of the challenges of a river also requires a sense of balance that may also be missing when alcohol is involved.
Party boats will disrupt the peacefulness of the river at all hours of the day. This is just not necessary when enjoying our rivers. The neighborhoods along the river deserve to remain quiet and safe.
What about the shape of these party boaters when they get back to the dock? Will there be police or DNR folks on the river to test alcohol levels and keep some semblance of safety? And what about the littering that occurs?
If it is necessary to develop this area, why not put in a free public dock with free parking for non-motorized watercraft? The handicap dock they put in across from Promenade Park is beautiful, but there is nowhere to park your car nearby. That makes it basically unusable.
Why not promote family use instead of party use? Make it a place where families can enjoy the rivers without loud music, unruly people and the promotion of the alcoholic party scene. Where people can enjoy the quiet and beauty of nature that exists within our city. Let’s teach folks it is possible to have a really good time without drinking alcohol.
We need to preserve areas where folks can truly enjoy nature at its best. The beauty and serenity of this area is a gift to the people of Fort Wayne that will be destroyed if this development is allowed to occur.
Mary Riecke
Roanoke
NACS marginalizing its LGBTQ+ students
I would love for the Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent to explain how an LGBTQ+-inclusive play would be unsafe for students. How does performing a queer-positive story put Carroll High School students at risk? I argue that pointedly silencing the voices of an already marginalized group poses a much bigger risk in the long run.
As a Carroll High School graduate and member of the first Gay Straight Alliance in the school’s history, I’m disappointed. It’s a choice to diminish the voices and stories of LGBTQ+ people. The rampant ignorance that I experienced as a queer student is still present to this day.
M.E. Ott
Churubusco
Electromagnetic threat is going ignored
In a Jan. 8 article in the EurAsian Times, Tanmay Kadam expresses her concerns that the United States is vulnerable to the threat of China using an electromagnetic bomb against us.
Experts in the United States are concerned about the vulnerability of the country’s grid infrastructure to electromagnetic pulse attacks, apparently because of the lack of sufficient attention from the Biden administration.
As the EurAsian Times reported recently, Japan has plans to acquire countermeasures against such attacks at five bases of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force by the end of fiscal 2029.
However, according to Christian D. Orr, a former Air Force Security Forces officer, federal law enforcement officer and private military contractor, the Biden administration seems to neglect this threat.
“A successful EMP strike against the U.S. would be a catastrophe beyond measure or comprehension, essentially ushering in ‘The End of the World as We Know It.’ Yet, the Biden administration is failing to do anything about it,” wrote Orr in 19FortyFive.
Max A. Geyer
Huntington