Belligerent attitude keeps patrons from event
I am writing about the Downtown Live event on July 7. After reading the letter from Mike McMillen (“Limited restroom access detracts from concerts,” July 15), I immediately knew who the rude man he mentioned was at the July 7 Downtown Live event. That person was the event manager.
We also attended the night that Whoa, Man! performed. The event manager wanted to make a path on the sidewalk for people to walk through the crowd. Those sitting on the sidewalk were trying to keep a small path open while also trying to enjoy the band. The event manager started yelling because he did not believe the path was wide enough, and he continued to be belligerent to many people throughout the evening. At one point he yelled at a guy (who was just sitting there) to “go home and not come back.”
There is a simple solution if you want to keep the sidewalk clear and also accommodate visitors. Put up roping to make a walkway, and people can put their chairs on either side of it. Then you do not have someone wearing a Downtown Live shirt being rude to people. That certainly is not the way to welcome visitors to a Fort Wayne downtown event.
Sadly, we have made the decision not to attend another Downtown Live unless something is changed so this does not occur again.
Ginger Gadoci
New Haven
Voting only recourse when officials ignore public
Tom Freistroffer’s June 15 opinion piece (“Primary focus of boards is betterment of community”) was a good explanation of the duties and responsibilities of the Plan Commission and City Council. Freistroffer is an appointed member of the Plan Commission and an elected member of City Council. He further states that the Allen County Comprehensive Plan is the guiding document for approving projects presented for approval. The plan was compiled after considerable time and effort was spent via public hearings and surveys to listen to the community’s wants and needs.
The guidance in the Housing and Neighborhoods and Environmental Stewardship chapter outlines three tests for a proposed project: 1) Is it compatible with the area? 2) Does it negatively affect nearby property values? 3) Does it negatively affect public safety, morals and general welfare?
It was clearly demonstrated to both the Plan Commission and City Council that the River City Ventures LLC party boat project proposed at the Parnell Street bridge failed all three of those tests. Both the Plan Commission and City Council approved the project anyway. They ignored the community’s voice.
I shake my head. What to do when appointed and elected members of city boards do not pay attention to those they have been entrusted to represent? The only answer: Vote! Freistroffer is running for a City Council at-large seat.
Linda J. Kirby
Fort Wayne
Southwest resurfacing reflects poor planning
Fort Wayne traffic officials must not be thinking. The bridge over Covington Road at I-69 is closed for construction. That’s for some two to three weeks, we understand.
Covington Road at roughly Scott Road is down to one lane while it is being resurfaced toward Homestead Road – not sure how far; don’t want to find out. Scott Road at Covington is down to one lane while it is resurfaced.
So you’ve basically got this entire area boxed in with few if any viable alternatives. Meanwhile, Aboite Center Road has construction, as do several of the additions within this area.
So again I’ll ask: Who plans this crap?
Bill Oberg
Fort Wayne