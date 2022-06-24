Middle-of-road approach best option for Ukraine
My positions hugging the centerline pale next to the decided pacifism demonstrated by Tim Tiernon in his decades of writing. So, it has been a little hard to discern just where Tiernon is coming from in his recent pro-Russia letters.
I have to think world reaction to Russia’s devastating invasion is a reflection of Tiernon’s own preferences. Surely he doesn’t feel that borders created 31 years ago are automatically best returned to their previous state simply because people of a certain ethnicity happen to reside on both sides. Only 29 years had elapsed from the end of the American Revolution to the beginning of the War of 1812. The United States prevailed in both conflicts and forever since, we have had a United States of America – like it or not.
What I feel is behind the significant support of Ukraine’s position is that most of us are horrified by the devastating actions of a single bully, controlling not only life and death for millions of Ukrainians, but the fate of his own ill-informed troops who are also suffering tremendous losses, and the potential for extension of the conflict into other countries. Tiernon’s speculative inclusion of “World War III” is only reflective of the unfair advantage Vladimir Putin seems to have over all of us, as he presides with his finger presumably on the nuclear trigger.
In fact there is a second reason most of the world is lined up on the side of Ukraine: we can’t help seeing the citizens of Ukraine in a very similar position to the students of Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas or Robb Elementary. Most of us feel the shoppers in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket or a Las Vegas concert had the right to be there and pursue their innocent intentions, regardless of ethnicity.
Maybe these horrific problems we face are neither simple nor apt to be resolved from a single set of experiences. Oh, there I am in the middle of the road again. But I feel more solutions originate there than in the extreme trenches of either side. And while I’m at it, thank you to Tiernon for exposing me to the word “oblast.” That was a new one for me.
Richard B. Hatch
Fort Wayne
Democratic logic is costing us big
Let me see if I have this correct: Fort Wayne enters into a contract for trash collection with some company no one has ever heard of. Almost immediately, this company doesn’t hold up its end of the contract and ends up filing for bankruptcy. The city punishes them by giving them another $2 million and provides them with city workers (at taxpayer expense) to help them do what they were supposed to do to begin with. Then, when the city signs a contract with another provider no one has heard of the result is a rate increase. The city justifies not knowing the amount of the rate increase due to poor service from the previous provider. Then, when a proposal is made to offset the increase with American Rescue Plan Act funds, the proposal is rejected by Mayor Tom Henry.
This is Democratic/lefty logic at its best. Of course, we all know that lefties and common sense are mutually exclusive. Remember this in November, at the next city election, and in November 2024 (if we still have a country left).
David Joest
Fort Wayne
Pleasant airport experience
Amid all the construction, the employees and volunteers at Fort Wayne International Airport need to be commended for their helpfulness and kindness to customers.
A few weeks ago, I had guests come from sunny California for a visit. And they said, “Arriving and departing from Fort Wayne was a piece of cake.”
Christie D. Lake
Fort Wayne