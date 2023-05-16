Indiana denies best care for gender dysphoria
I have several grandchildren wrestling with gender dysphoria (a condition in which a person experiences extreme discomfort or distress because there is a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity). This is not typical puberty, and competent medical professionals can and do make the distinction.
Their parents have dealt conscientiously and lovingly with their anxieties and problems. The parents and children have been to counseling and have been in the care of expert medical professionals. This is the usual protocol for handling this issue for adolescents.
Medication for anxiety and possibly to hold off puberty may also be prescribed. These puberty blockers have also been used for many years in the case of early puberty for children who are not ready emotionally for puberty. Their effects are not permanent, and if as an adult, the person chooses to have additional medication, they may choose to do so or not.
Indiana’s legislature passed Senate Bill 480, which the governor then signed. While it allows counseling, it does not allow medication relief for these individuals.
It is absolutely not the business of the state to interfere with the business of the family. Even from afar, my grandchildren are terrified to see what is happening in state legislatures throughout the country. You may discount their fears, but they are real.
Lives are at stake here. Blind ideology without knowledge, care and kindness is directly hurting my grandchildren.
Please do not continue to be a part of this travesty. Legislators should get rid of this mistaken legislation.
Inform yourself of what actual care is being given to these anxious, troubled children before slamming the door on the best medical advice and care.
Marcia Johnson
Fort Wayne
Embassy, pipe organ will be on display
Among Fort Wayne’s gems is the magnificent Grande Page theatre pipe organ installed in the Embassy (formerly Emboyd) Theatre in 1928.
Saved from the wrecking ball twice in the 1960s, this palatial moving picture palace and its dazzling pipe organ host numerous musical events and concerts throughout the year. On May 20, renowned theatre organist Dave Wickerham will play the annual Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free for those younger than 12 and for senior citizens 65 and older.
The Embassy is at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., with parking available on a few streets or in the city parking garage between Calhoun and Clinton streets off East Jefferson Boulevard. Refreshments will be available in the theatre lobby.
Please help us continue to support the theatre and its marvelous pipe organ.
PHIL ROTH and TOM FORBES JR.
Fort Wayne
Service memories
With the approach of Memorial Day, we’re soliciting the thoughts of area veterans and their families on their time of service and those who never made it home. Responses should be in the 150-word range and can be sent to letters@jg.net or 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 no later than noon on Tuesday, May 23.