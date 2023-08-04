Teacher, athlete salaries reflect life’s unfairness
Years ago, a political cartoon in The Journal Gazette reflected on the lopsided wages of athletes and teachers and argued salaries should reflect the individuals’ contribution to society. The drawings had teachers driving Rolls Royces and jocks driving Yugos.
How did this get so far out of line?
Lionel Messi has become a multi-millionaire just because he plays soccer.
Remember Pele, the best soccer player of his era, did not make anywhere near that kind of money but was still making more than the teachers of that time.
Life just isn’t fair.
Don Hicks
Fort Wayne
Church/school/polling place follows best guidance regarding guns
I am writing in response to the July 21 article “Election board hears concerns about guns in polling places, says there is nothing it can do.” I believe that it is imperative that I set the record straight concerning the statements made by both Jack Morris and Jan Eshelman in this article and letter, respectively.
Our church (where Jan votes and the subject of the statements) operates a preschool. Following the recent incident where a poll worker at the polling station in our church was openly carrying a firearm during voting, we were made aware of the situation by Jan and quickly reviewed state law. The “Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights” available through the website of the Indiana Attorney General states: “If it is otherwise legal for you to possess the firearm, there is no law against carrying a gun in church in Indiana. However, there is an Indiana law that prohibits guns on school property. School property includes any property on the same grounds or in the same building as a school or licensed daycare.”
We did not find any exceptions for any activities related to voting. Since we run a licensed preschool, the carrying of firearms on our property during voting, whether by a voter or poll worker, is not permissible under state law. After reviewing the relevant laws, we immediately advised the poll worker that the carrying of firearms was not permissible. We were informed that representatives of the Allen County Election Board had already visited and that the individual had already secured the firearm in his vehicle, as permitted by state law.
Firearms are not permitted to be carried on the grounds of Peace Lutheran Church or Peace Preschool by any poll worker or voter, per state law prohibiting their possession on school grounds. Any statements that insinuate the church is fine with anybody and everybody carrying firearms on our property are not true.
Rev. Kevin Mann
Pastor, Peace Lutheran Church
Fort Wayne
Speed limit enforcement on I-69 could fund the new county jail
The funding issue for the new jail could be resolved with a one-week concerted effort at speed limit enforcement on I-69 between mile markers 302 and 312. The total disregard for the safety of construction workers, speed limits and the enforcement of those speed limits is pitiful. If there are barrels/barricades, it’s a construction zone.
Jim DeBender
Fort Wayne
Temporary inconvenience will prove worth it for drivers
The complaint on southwest resurfacing was portrayed as poor planning. But when a project such as this needs to be done, there are going to be some inconveniences.
However, the streets were not completely closed, allowing one to still reach their destination. Why is it some people just have to complain about everything and anything?
In this instance, would you rather have rough roads with chuckholes, etc. that perhaps would cause severe damage to your car?
Lighten up and appreciate what the crews are doing to improve our communities and make the roads safer for you.
Andrea Updike
Fort Wayne
Some drivers act as if traffic laws are optional
It seems some drivers think that a red light means that they can go through it by three vehicles. That stop signs mean slow down. That solid white lines and turn-only lanes have no meaning.
Fort Wayne police should issue tickets, but I know that they can’t be there when the infraction happens. Drivers, please obey the law.
Edward Wasielewski
Fort Wayne