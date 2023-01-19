Invaluable assets enhance life here
It is inconceivable even to consider reducing the quality of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Many claim that this orchestra is even better than the one in a larger city where they used to live. What a treasure we have!
Fort Wayne entices more companies to settle here; there is now a pedestrian area, a new park, trails, murals, festivals, etc. Many of these new features are not truly “profitable,” but they make the city more livable, more beautiful and attractive.
Why jeopardize the fabulous orchestra? According to maestro Antonio Abreu, “Music must be recognized as an element of socialization; it transmits the highest social values, such as solidarity, harmony, mutual compassion, and respect … It can unite an entire community by expressing sublime feelings … It is an essential part of our growth as human beings.”
Our orchestra exposes people to the beauty of music, which can lift our souls, express our feelings and transcend social classes. Beauty may not be profitable, neither is a sunset, an old tree or soft spring rain, but they nurture and console and make us feel alive and grateful.
Ours are well-trained, dedicated and highly professional musicians; give them what they deserve, what we as a community should cherish. Why do they have an enormous endowment? Others recognized their value.
The board should treasure the orchestra’s members, pay them a living salary and respect their time as professionals so Fort Wayne can proudly say: “Yes, we have also an amazing orchestra. Come live here.”
Erna Vanhelfteren
Fort Wayne
Mastodons deserve better coverage
Living in Allen County my whole life, and having been a subscriber to The Journal Gazette for several decades, I need to speak up about sports coverage.
On Jan. 5, the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team played a conference game at the Coliseum. My wife and I attend many games all year long, and wish others did too. After the game, we went home and watched Indiana play Iowa. This game started after 9 p.m. and ended close to 11:30 p.m.
When I opened the sports page the next morning, IU (which lost) was on the front page, but there was no mention of PFW. Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette had a big writeup on the Hoosiers, which is fine, but I can get that news on the many other news sites nationally that I follow.
We have a Division I team playing their hearts out week in and week out, but how does one know this if the team is relegated to back-pages, two-day-late exposure? Having been a IPFW/PFW fan for over a decade, I’ve seen some great talent come through our area. In that Jan. 5 game, Jarred Godfrey moved to No. 2 all time in scoring for the Dons, and deserves recognition. Heck, No. 1, John Konchar, is playing for Memphis in the NBA.
It’s been a privilege to watch the coach and his family work the games. We’ve enjoyed watching his children work the sidelines, passing out water bottles, towels, setting up chairs, etc. Coach Jon Coffman has done a great job bringing in players, such as Bryson Scott, Kason Harrell, Mo Evans, Konchar, Godfrey and a slew of others. Of course, we all remember the IU matchups from years past, where PFW went 2-0 against the Hoosiers.
Local papers should inform the community what their local college teams are doing. PFW deserves the front page in Sports. This is why I subscribe, for local news. The fact that we have a Division I team in our midst should be noted and celebrated.
Go Dons!
Jimmy Arata
New Haven