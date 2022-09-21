Feeling charitable? Here’s a better way
Regarding “Breakfast gratitude” (Letters, Sept. 1): Do the people who continue to pay for couples’ breakfasts really think they had entered Bob Evans or Cracker Barrel without money to pay for their own meals?
If I go out and buy a hat with a military logo on it and wear it in public, will I get free food too?
If you really want to help needy veterans, donate to the local Veterans Administration. I am 100% certain the couples you keep feeding in restaurants that impoverished vets cannot afford can pay their own breakfast bill.
I just hope no one out there offers to pay for my meal. I work hard for my money and would be offended if someone tried to buy me anything without my consent.
Christina M. Stone
New Haven
Animal Care and Control desperately needs help
As a volunteer at Animal Care and Control, I routinely see the staff trying to assist with the intake of stray cats and dogs, assisting others on the telephone and helping others be reunited with their lost pet. If you have ever lost a pet, then found it at ACC, or called 311 to report a problem, you know how important these folks are. If not, then I hope this will allow you to see the continued need for this service.
ACC has 11 officers to cover Fort Wayne and New Haven. That is stretching everyone thin. According to national standards, a city our size should have 16 ACC officers. When there are no field officers available, the police need to respond, which takes them away from their duties. When ACC dispatchers are not present, the 911 center takes the calls.
The medical team consists of one full–time veterinarian, and one full-time and one part-time veterinary technician. ACC relies on several local veterinarians and techs to lend their support and expertise. As there is no financial assistance, the only recourse is to apply for grants or use donations. The volume of surgeries done at ACC requires an additional one and one-half vet tech positions. Oftentimes, staff from other areas are pulled in to assist with surgeries, which is not ideal as it takes them from their normal duties.
Another shortage is the animal care specialists who care for the animals throughout the building.
Citizens need to understand the constraints on the staff. What is needed is a budget that will allow hiring that would approach the national standards.
The current building has been outgrown, and an addition proposed. The final issue is the increase in required supplies. Like everything else, the cost of running a facility that houses a variety of staff, animals and the public, keeps rising.
I am asking all who have animals or care about their welfare to contact your local representatives, write a letter to City Council, or somehow let your voice be heard.
Linda Morningstar
Fort Wayne
In service of one man
Politicians still supporting a former president who stole top secret documents after several requests to return them is all you need to know about the Retrumplican Party.
Joe Woehnker
Fort Wayne
Odd obsession
Our attorney general seems to have an obsessive interest in the personal lives of 10-year-old girls – weird.
Robert Haluska
Fort Wayne