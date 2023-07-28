Direct democracy could improve representation
John Naisbitt wrote the classic book “Megatrends: Ten New Directions Transforming Our Lives” in 1982. One of the “megatrends” was changing from “representative” (which from my perspective has become “reprehensible”) to “direct” democracy.
Direct democracy involves more direct citizen participation in the decision-making process. With the advances in technology since 1982, we clearly have this capacity.
In Fort Wayne, we have neighborhood associations, City Council and school board meetings as examples of direct democracy. Involvement on social media from Twitter to Instagram to Facebook is a type of “direct” democracy. (Of course, the problem is that it is easy to have an opinion when there is no responsibility.)
With our technology, citizens could vote at City Council meetings with results being tabulated almost instantly.
Ideally on the national level citizens could and should do the same with elected representatives’ vote being influenced by direct citizen involvement. This would result in government by the people as opposed to by the party. It would result in elected officials being more accountable in a timely manner.
In healthy organizations, “strategy drives structure.” In unhealthy organizations, “structure drives strategy.” Our representative structure drives the strategy of “partisanship” as opposed to “citizenship.”
Will Deming (the father of quality, whose ideas were rejected in the United States but lionized in Japan) said: “People do not resist change; they resist being changed.” Direct democracy would make us part of the change process.
“Megatrends” was written before the internet, social media and AI. Let us not end ignoring the Megatrend.
John Lovell
Fort Wayne
Drug death heartbreak knows no comparison
It is so heartbreaking to worry that a loved one would die from a drug laced by someone who has no conscience (“Only death will deter fentanyl pushers,” Letters, July 18).
I’m sure many people would blame the victim.
But opiate usage is considered a brain disorder/illness just as alcoholism. Something triggered their cognitive mindset.
Unless you have had a loved one who has suffered from this disease, you would not understand. It’s so sickening to see people die from this horrid, tumultuous nightmare of a life once lived then destroyed.
I pray for everyone who has suffered this illness. If you’ve ever had a loved one who’s gone through this, you would know.
Jacqui Emberton
Fort Wayne
Rainbow’s vision worth sharing with kids
Having taught elementary school, mostly kindergarten, for years, I couldn’t believe the accusation that the Wells County library was handing out multi-colored bracelets to promote a political agenda.
Young children love color and often enhance their drawings with rainbows. To them I think the rainbow represents happiness and something beautiful.
I have purchased many small crystals and have given them as gifts to former students for various occasions with a note – “Hang this in a sunny place and may this gift bring many rainbows into your life and remind you of happy days in kindergarten.”
The rainbow is a sign of hope, the beauty after a storm, a pot of gold and good fortune at the rainbow’s end. For many the symbol represents inclusivity and diversity, an all-embracing image of love and friendship.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all embrace that thought? The world would be a better place.
Mary Short
Fort Wayne