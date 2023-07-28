Russia solely to blame for warfare in Ukraine
In the July 21 edition of The Journal Gazette was the latest iteration of Tim Tiernon’s ongoing condemnation of the United States and its support of Ukraine in that country’s self-defense in the face of Russian aggression.
And as is customary with Tiernon, the reader must wade through a number of loosely related topics, such as the destruction of chemical weapons by the U.S. and the use of napalm in World War II, before finally arriving at his central theme from the outset of the war in Ukraine: “War in Ukraine is the result of American meddling and western Ukrainians rallying against ethnic Russians in the east.”
Yes, he continues to lay the blame for this conflict at the feet of the U.S. and the Ukrainians. Of course, by inference he remains an apologist for Vladimir Putin, since following his faulty reasoning the U.S. and the Ukrainians provoked him to invade Ukraine. But nobody crossed Russian borders militarily; nobody bombed and strafed Russian territory. In late February 2022, Putin simply sent Russian forces into the sovereign nation of Ukraine without provocation.
The perpetrator of this war is Russia, despite what Tiernon’s fuzzy thinking has led him to believe. He remains way out of step with reality.
David Oberstar
Fort Wayne
Help is available with insurance shopping
Maintaining health care coverage outside of the annual open enrollment period is top of mind this year as the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is winding down. Qualifying life events may make you eligible for certain coverage throughout the year.
• Losing coverage, including job-based, individual and student plans.
• Losing coverage through a parent’s plan when turning age 26.
• Getting married or divorced; having a baby or adopting a child; or a death in the family.
• Moving or relocating outside of your ZIP code and/or state.
• Change in income.
If these or other life changes impact your health coverage, that may allow you and your family access to medical care and preventive services to help you stay healthier.
If the most important thing is to stay covered, the next is not to panic. You have options.
• If you are working and eligible through your employer, contact your benefits administrator to enroll in your employer coverage.
• If you are younger than 26 and do not have health insurance, you can extend coverage through your parent’s or guardian’s plan as long as you continue to pay the premiums.
• If you are not eligible for an employer insurance plan, Indiana has affordable coverage options available to individuals and families. You may be eligible for health care plans through the healthcare.gov marketplace.
Health coverage decisions can be made simpler, and there are resources to help. Whether you choose to do your own research and enrollment, or engage outside services, finding what you are eligible for and what you can afford can help you find coverage and ensures access to care now.
Choosing the right health coverage may seem difficult as many people have never shopped for their own health insurance or worry they cannot afford it. Coverage options are available to help meet your unique care needs and financial situation. Be prepared; know what options there are because it is important to stay covered.
Kim Sonerholm
CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Indiana