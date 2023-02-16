Numbers belie GOP’s fiscal steward claims
Republicans and more to the point Trump cult members have a hard time with facts. In a Feb. 3 letter W. Patrick Sefton implored us to follow the GOP to lower debt and balanced budgets. Maybe he should have done a little more research.
In a two-minute search I found these facts.
The four presidents with the worst deficits were Barack Obama, Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. Here is a list of the last six presidents: Reagan, $1.412 trillion; George H.W. Bush, $1.036 trillion; Bill Clinton, $63 billion surplus; George W. Bush, $3.293 trillion; Obama, $6.781 trillion; Trump $6.6 trillion. Just for good measure, here are the unemployment numbers for each: Reagan, 10.8% to 5.5%; George H.W. Bush, 5.4% to 7.4%; Clinton 7.3% to 3.9%; George W. Bush, 4.2% to 7.3%; Obama 7.8% to 4.7%; Trump 4.7% to 6.7%.
The long-held fantasy that the GOP are better stewards of our economy than Democrats is just that, a fantasy. It’s time for the cult to wake up and recognize reality.
Dennis R. Powell
Fort Wayne
Agenda-driven politicians don’t deserve more power
I believe The Journal Gazette’s editorial in the Feb. 2 paper hit the nail on the head regarding House Bill 1075 and Senate Bill 278. These two bills tackle the real need to address gross mismanagement of nonprofits by expanding the reasons the attorney general’s office can go after the bad actors.
While there is certainly a need for this, our current attorney general is the poster child for why these bills should be thoroughly thought through. The editorial points out the exact examples I was thinking of when I read the piece: his handling of Dr. Caitlin Bernard and the 10-year-old rape victim, his not signing the letter condemning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his “Parental Bill of Rights,” his signing of the Texas brief after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago after the former president would not turn over documents, his demanding fair handling – part of a 15-state effort to stop California from setting environmental standards for its state. These are the ones that come to mind.
If the attorney general’s office was there simply to take care of issues in the state based on complaints by citizens versus trying to act on a political agenda, then a law like this would be fine. But with folks in office now pushing agendas for themselves or flat-out along national party lines versus for their constituents, laws like this can be dangerous.
This is needed, but needs to be thought through as written.
Cindy Douglass
Fort Wayne
Subscriber frustrated by recent changes
The recent decision to eliminate the Sunday edition of The Journal Gazette pushes me near the end of our relationship.
I am a 71-year-old Fort Wayne native. I went to elementary school with Tom Henry. I played on two City Championship football teams at Bishop Dwenger. I played interhall football with Dan Ruettiger (Rudy) at Notre Dame and have been a JG subscriber since 1975.
I have been a long-time believer in morning newspapers because it allows gathering of news from all across the U.S., including Saturday sports. On Saturdays, I have breakfast at the Lunch Box Café and read my newspaper with Friday’s high school sports. On Sundays (until Jan. 29, 2023), I have eaten an egg McMuffin while drinking my senior coffee and reading the nationwide sports. Not anymore.
Like most of your subscribers, I like to read print media but not internet news (I don’t need any more usernames and passwords). Your decision to eliminate the Sunday publication has taken away much of my satisfaction with your paper.
T.R. Kearney
Fort Wayne