Faith source of mom’s enduring optimism
Are you a casual reader of obituaries? If so, perhaps you read through the piece regarding our friend, Delores Fox, this week. Whether or not you knew Delores, you might have noticed the unusual number of children she had, seven, or the more unusual number among them who preceded her in death – four.
But anyone who knew her will tell you she graciously accepted these tragedies, as well as several others during her long life, and remained a pillar of positive outlook. Delores found the best side of everyone and every situation, always beaming with encouragement and support for others. She always gave credit for her attitude and strength to Jesus Christ and her unbending devotion to her faith.
We want to lead the throng of friends and associates who continue the memory of Delores by making this brief statement about what a joy it was to know her. And may many of us learn from her example.
Spencer Wade Richard B. Hatch
Fort Wayne
Constitution remains enduringly relevant
I have been researching the U.S. Constitution and American politics to develop a book that encourages nurses to participate in local policies and politics.
Study of the Constitution was a faint memory from high school a half-century ago. As I began to read and truly understand its content and the framers who created it, I developed a newfound sense of patriotism. The language is colloquial, but the document is truly unique – a republic where the people delegated limited specific powers to the government to exercise on their behalf.
The Constitution remains a living document to ensure that powers not granted to the three branches of government reside in the people of the United States. A system of checks and balances is designed to guarantee that liberty endures. It remains unique and valid today in our republic and in the world.
It is our foundational document and its 27 amendments, including the Bill of Rights, continue to move us forward as a nation. “We the People” still has meaning for all Americans, and the Constitution also affects people around the world.
Carol “Sue” Johnson
Fort Wayne
Law forces women into childbirth
In the news recently, the addition of another baby box in Fort Wayne was announced. Somewhere around 130 baby boxes now exist in Indiana.
Their purpose is to give a woman a place to safely get rid of an unwanted child, no questions asked. The woman in question is presumed to have gone through the trauma of carrying a baby to term and undergone childbirth before she can make this choice.
Nobody can say for certain what will happen to this baby. Much is said about providing a nurturing environment for the child, but that may not always happen.
In Indiana, the option of abortion has been removed by law (pending some court decisions). Abortion is a drastic step for a woman to take, but forcing her to go through an unwanted pregnancy and childbirth is drastic also. Abortion as birth control should not be a consideration, but the choice should be reserved for the woman in question.
If a woman does not want her baby, she should be allowed to terminate the pregnancy and not be faced with carrying a baby to term, childbirth and finally dropping the child off at a local fire station.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne