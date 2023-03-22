Braun’s bill offers hope to farmers, environment
In a news cycle full of grim forebodings about climate change, there’s been some good news lately. On the second-to-last day of 2022, a bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden that will significantly aid in the fight against climate change. This was made possible through the efforts of Hoosier Sen. Mike Braun.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act helps agriculture offset carbon emissions. It will help farmers and foresters get paid for using climate-friendly practices that sequester carbon by allowing them to access carbon credit markets. Sequestering carbon is the process of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in soil as a form of carbon removal. This restores the health of degraded soil, which makes the soil more resilient against droughts and heavy rain while also requiring less fertilizer.
This new law sets up a third-party certification process through the Department of Agriculture that allows producers to generate and sell carbon credits, establishes an advisory council for the USDA to ensure the program remains effective and useful, and creates an online resource for help. Through this legislation, farmers, ranchers, and foresters will be able to understand and access carbon markets, helping the environment and boosting their income at the same time.
This wouldn’t be possible without Braun. He introduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the Senate, then gathered the support to pass it. While his compatriots in the House were able to get 100 members to cosponsor the bill, Braun was able to pass the bill in the Senate 92-8, making this a massive bipartisan victory. This bipartisanship was no fluke; 84% of Americans support a tax credit for carbon capture and storage, according to the Pew Research Center.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act is a big win for land management, the environment and bipartisanship, and Braun deserves applause for his integral contribution to getting this passed.
Ethan Hoerr
Fort Wayne
Innovative solution to house the homeless
I read the article “Residents give input on ending homelessness in Fort Wayne (March 9)” and had some thoughts.
My wife and I had bought some land and were trying to live on it at the least possible cost. Having built and lived on a sailboat for 10 years made us very conscious of the best use of space.
We bought a 20x20 steel building, had it insulated and commenced to design and build the interior. Instead of kitchen cabinets and bedroom furniture, we built two large storage walls, 10 feet in length and 2 feet deep with shelves every 2 feet. These held all our dishes and appliances, our clothing and other items. We put in our bed, a sofa, a couple of chairs and a kitchen table and were ready to move in.
Total cost: $15,000, including a space heater, stove, bath and shower, and refrigerator.
Today, a similar building can be purchased for around $6,500. Add the cost for a few windows and insulation and other stuff and the whole thing could be done for around $20,000 to $25,000. That’s pretty cheap to permanently house a homeless couple.
Ed Dugan
Woodburn
Spot-on evaluation
The opinion page article on March 15 written by Stan Bippus (“Values education must make comeback”) is a “must read” by all parents and citizens of the United States. I applaud Stan. Spot on!
Jeanette Troutner
Fort Wayne