Broadway-quality show is available at Arena
Arena Dinner Theatre has taken on a complex musical to produce.
“Tick...tick...Boom!” tells the story of Jonathan Larson, rock musical playwright, and his journey to success is brilliantly played by Caleb Curtis, conveying all the deep pain and joy of his character with full body and full voice. The two supporting actors, Aaron Mann and Chrissy Weadick, as well as the director, musicians, stage crew, design and lighting – Luke! – are all working on a professional level.
Fort Wayne is fortunate to have such talent creating this challenging production. We don’t have to go to New York to catch an outstanding show. Don’t miss it. Did I mention it is amazing?
Ruth Baker
Fort Wayne
New jail details frustratingly lacking
One may believe there are several ways to improve the Allen County Jail’s problems while spending less money and providing better solutions than have been proposed. Judge Damon Leichty in 2022 said problems included overcrowding, understaffing, insufficient inmate supervision and too much violence.
He suggested 981 beds. The present jail has 732 beds, so it only need 249 more beds.
Why do some believe we have to have 1,300 beds? More beds may be needed, but not necessarily in our lifetime. One might build a branch jail with 249 beds with a “shell” structure that could be finished at a later date. I have not seen that anyone has mentioned the extra cost and time that will be needed if the present jail is not used for transporting inmates to the Courthouse, for medical care, etc. Building a larger jail may not help but may actually make problems worse.
Many jails are built with rooms with doors that may be locked and other rooms without doors. All jail rooms do not need locked doors. This means that rooms without doors do not have to have individual bathroom facilities – a tremendous saving on construction and repair expenses. It also means they may be able to reduce the number of guards and other employees because a prisoner often then can do some things by themselves.
Have those in Allen County ordering and building a jail considered ways to reduce the expense? What is the estimate of the extra expenses for each trip of a prisoner to the Courthouse, hospital or other places if there is no jail downtown? When are those ordering a new jail going to make public the actual individual expected expenses by an accounting method for the completion and maintenance of the jail?
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Mental health issues beyond police realm
A loved one of mine had a mental health crisis shortly after Christmas last year.
I called the Fort Wayne Police and requested Crisis Intervention check on him. He was threatening suicide, which scared us. I take this very seriously; my brother did this.
This person said he was going to get a gun, go to a private place, and do it. Two officers came; one asked the young man how he would shoot the gun (as he is uniquely made). Then when the young man shrugged, the officer gave him pointers on where to get help for that.
Yes, the officer told a suicidal young man how to get something to hold a gun so he could use it.
These people are not at all ready for people with mental health issues! A few days later, after finding real help, the young man was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
I will never call the police again for help for someone with mental health issues.
Jane Vorndran
Fort Wayne