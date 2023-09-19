Electoral College has unfairness built in
I write in response to Tom Cottrell’s opinion regarding the Electoral College (Aug. 31).
This archaic system was probably fine more than 200 years ago but is not relevant in our present society. In Indiana, for example, it would never matter how you voted – our few electoral votes always go to the Republicans. In the 2020 election, Indiana was the first state to certify its votes for Donald Trump.
Republicans love the present electoral system. There are only about seven states that are relevant.
This is why you never see any of the politicians running for president set foot in our state. When I know my vote means nothing, why vote?
That is why a big percentage of eligible voters in our state (as well as gerrymandering) stay away from the polls. This is why most Republicans don’t like the popular vote.
Every election swings on seven states; that is why so much dark money is spent in these venues. If you do away with this outdated system, every vote would be relevant.
Show me another democratic country that has a system like ours. You won’t find one. Every person who votes should have their vote count.
George D. Smith
New Haven
Your vote a part of sacred tradition
She was only 4 feet, 8 inches tall, but if need be she would stand on a stepladder to make her point. Her name was Charlotta Belle, and she was my grandmother.
She had rotten tomatoes and eggs thrown at her, but she was resilient. She was strong-willed and determined.
She was in her early 20s when she joined the group of women who were called suffragists. It was not until 1920 that women would have that right – the right to vote.
When I turned 18 years old, she sat me down and told me herstory (not history). She explained that women fought for the right to vote. It was not given to them as many would like us to believe. The 19th Amendment was signed into law in 1920 (103 years ago), giving women the right to vote. But it wasn’t until August 1965 when the Voting Rights Act was signed by President Lyndon Johnson that the right was given to everyone.
My grandmother made me promise that I would vote in every election as she fought for me and all women for the right to vote. Promise made; promise kept.
Today is National Voter Registration Day. If you are not registered to vote, please do. And vote on or before Nov. 7. Your vote matters. Every vote matters. Your vote is your voice.
Kieran O’Dowd
Fort Wayne
A few suggestions to strengthen Congress
Since Republicans in Congress are so concerned about cutting spending, why don’t they take a pay cut and use the same insurance (to which they would have to contribute) as all other federal employees? After all, they deemed it necessary to give themselves raises; I wish I could do that.
Also, strengthen the laws that forbid insider trading by members of Congress. I don’t think everyone in Congress needs to be a millionaire.
Finally, institute term limits for Congress members. We need fresh faces with fresh ideas and hopefully a bipartisan attitude instead of these old attitudes and biases.
Marcia Geller
Fort Wayne
Election deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 7 general election should be received no later than noon on Oct. 30 to be considered for publication.