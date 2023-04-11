Dementia’s toll a burden on loved ones, too
On March 25, 2021, I had to throw in the towel, call TRAA and have my late, beloved wife, Linda, taken to Parkview ER and on to a memory care facility. I couldn’t give her the care she needed anymore. Her dementia had been getting progressively worse for four years. With her gone, I have found writing very therapeutic, so I am hoping someone can benefit from my documenting the signs of her illness.
The two actions I want to stress are 1) be extremely patient with your loved one, and, 2) never disagree with them. Agree with their perspective, then work around the situation. Don’t get them riled up or overly anxious.
The biggest regret I have is not being patient. I didn’t know what Linda was experiencing at first. She began refusing to do everyday tasks, such as cooking, because she was a very proud person and wouldn’t admit she couldn’t remember how to do things anymore. So, I had to begin doing many everyday tasks. She would ask me, “Why can’t I remember anymore?” It just broke my heart to see this former schoolteacher asking me this.
When Linda began her stay in Kingston at Dupont Memory Care Center, she bloomed like a spring flower. The social interaction, better diet, regimented taking of her meds and the skill of the staff really brought her to life for a while – not long, but at least for a while. Our son said he had not seen her so happy for a long time. I take a lot of comfort in knowing that.
If you have a loved one showing early signs of any of this, please ask for help – not only for your loved one, but for yourself. You can’t do it all alone, even if you try, and even if you think you can. Join a support group or figure out some way to get help or you will just wear yourself down.
Dementia is terrible, especially to see your loved one in great physical shape, as my wife was, but becoming another person whom you don’t recognize some of the time with their being in the mental state they are in.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Legislative interference
While our current legislative bodies are all about parents’ rights to be a part of their children’s education on books, sex education, religion, etc., they are advocating limited rights to their children’s medical decisions. I’m not just a little confused. No more than legislators should have a say on what a woman can do with her body, they certainly shouldn’t interfere with a parents’ decision-making about their children.
Pam Spahr
Warren
Philharmonic, ballet offer top-notch performance
March 24 was opening night for “Swan Lake” with the Fort Wayne Ballet and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. What an absolutely joyous event it was.
The excitement from the dancers, musicians and audience was indeed palpable. In these days of such negative news cycles and malaise, I do hope this community realizes how fortunate it is to have such a high-level professional ballet company and Philharmonic present in Fort Wayne. It does not happen by chance.
The arts are so important to a community, and both of these organizations are first-class. It was so refreshing to know the Phil had solved its strike issues and was ready to perform at a very high level. The ballet remains a top-notch dance organization and should be recognized as such.
Get yourself downtown and don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly beautiful. I promise you, you will not be sorry. And, you will be supporting folks who work very hard every day to bring you sheer enjoyment.
Sharon Leezer
Louisville, Kentucky
Election deadline
Letters related to the May 2 primary must be received by noon on April 24 to be considered for publication.